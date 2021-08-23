Coach David Keating to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MIDLOTHIAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business has its own culture, its own language and expectations.

From managers to VPs to C-suite executives, many talented people have stalled out because they couldn’t grasp these expectations.

David Keating helps high potential employees identify what really matters and what doesn't.

David Keating is an executive coach with Ivy League academic credentials plus over 35 years of deep, practical business experience.

David says, “You've got great talent. You're intelligent. You've had success. If we work together, you will get to the next level faster. And with less pain.”

Prior to becoming a coach, David had the classic corporate career. After graduating from Harvard, he quickly moved up the corporate ladder in financial services.

As he went through his career, he discovered he had the most satisfaction and success when he was developing other people.

“One day, I was sitting in a leadership development class, and I realized I didn’t want to go to the next level,” says David. “I wanted to teach others how to get there.”

“I have a core belief that we are all created with a unique gift to bring to the world,” says David. “When I am coaching a person, I don’t see a client, I see a human soul. My focus is to help that soul experience success and happiness, and to move forward in ways they never thought possible. I love helping others unlock this secret potential.

Developing at the next level takes a lot of work and time. The most challenging coaching client is someone that is stuck in self-focused thinking. But if they can escape this way of thinking, it can have a very positive effect on themselves as well as the organization.

“When someone realizes they've been in a self-imposed prison and they open the door and walk out and begin to have fun again – this gives me the greatest sense of accomplishment,” says David. “That's the power of coaching. The final decision always lies in the hands of the client. The client is the expert in the domain of their life, their career, their decisions, and coaching honors that. Coaching is really a partnership.”

