Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (22 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 12,650 In the last 7 days: 78,584 Cumulatively: 2,313,938

Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 105 Critical Cases: 42

Deaths Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 62 Cumulatively: 1,021

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 393 (3%) In the last 7 days: 3,305 (4.2%)

Recovered Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 65

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 36,609 First dose: 1,048,640 Both doses: 424,768

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


