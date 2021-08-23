Multi Cooker Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report
IMARC Group expects the global multi cooker market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi Cooker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global multicooker market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026. A multicooker refers to a modern electric household appliance that is utilized for automated cooking. It includes several components, such as inner bowl, temperature and pressure sensors, condensate collector, lid, control panel, etc. A multicooker is multifunctional and widely used to roast, stew, grill, boil, bake, steam, fry, etc. These cookers aid in lowering the calories in the food as they utilize less fat or oil for cooking, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Owing to their convenience, multicookers have gradually replaced numerous kitchen appliances, such as stoves, deep fryers, pans, microwaves, ovens, bread-makers, etc.
Market Trends:
The changing dietary habits and rising consumer health consciousness are driving the multi cooker market across the globe. Moreover, the growing adoption of new cooking methods and healthy living practices, is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing penetration of automated cooking procedures has led to a switch from manual to electric appliances, including multi cookers, which is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the elevating awareness towards saving energy is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the improving living standards and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are expected to cater to the multicooker market growth over the forecasted years.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Philips
Morphy Richards
KitchenAid
Fagor
Breville
Tefal
Multi Cooker Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and distribution channel.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Round
Cube
Other
Market Breakup by Application:
Restaurants
Home Use
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Electrical Goods Retailers
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Homeware Stores
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
