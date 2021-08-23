Ready to Roam Free Post-COVID with Summer Medical Alert Bracelets
Finding a medical ID bracelet that a fashion-conscious girl would agree to wear was the inspiration for starting our own unique medical alert jewelry shop to help others enduring similar struggles.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families across the USA are ready to roam free as we near a post-COVID era this summer. Medical alert bracelets are a crucial part of that new freedom for people with medical conditions traveling to beaches and resorts or taking day trips to awe-inspiring waterfalls.
“I learned quickly the struggles of having a family member with a sudden, serious medical condition when our then 10-year-old daughter, Camille, spent a week in the hospital then was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes,” says Toni Bissell, president and founder of N-Style ID. “We took fast action to further change our family’s diet patterns and learned the difficulties of insulin injections. A surprising challenge was finding a medical ID bracelet that a fashion-conscious girl would agree to wear, so that was the inspiration for starting our own unique medical alert jewelry shop, to help other families enduring similar struggles.”
Sure signs that travel is coming back with COVID on the ropes is how hard it is to get an Airbnb currently. Families were lockdown-weary and are now fleeing their four walls fast and furiously. Precautions are still being advised to ensure people don’t become reckless, especially if they are not feeling well. This is a wise tactic but always has been when traveling because sickness is spread further and no one wants to have a medical issue far from home.
N-Style ID has been helping adults and their children defend against life-threatening medical situations for over 20 years. COVID has been a terrible illness yet as humans we have battled a litany of diseases and conditions that seek to harm our health:
● Heart conditions
● Alzheimer's
● Diabetes
● Seizures
● Allergies
Our company brings awareness to people who don’t understand the seriousness of alerting medical professionals such as paramedics and first responders of underlying medical conditions such as those listed above. The fact is that we are not always able to give vital information to medical workers should our condition leave us unable to speak or unconscious. Imagine how helpful a medical ID bracelet for men would be if dad fell ill on a hiking trail. Terrible to imagine, but people around him could better assist him should he be equipped with a rugged paracord medical bracelet with details of his issues.
We’ve also been able to knock down excuses kids give for not wanting to wear medical jewelry that makes them feel uncomfortable around their classmates and friends. Children won’t be convinced by the argument that the necklace or bracelet could save their life should they have a seizure or terrible allergic reaction. These self-conscious young people need a nudge in the right direction. That’s where N-Style ID’s eye for fashion design and detail break down the barriers that put kids in danger. We make available handsome pieces that are stylish and keep up with trends. This is invaluable at home, school, and now on vacations that can put families into adventurous situations that can be fun but involve risks. Water parks, camping, boating, etc.
N-Style ID has the entire family covered as they hit the road this summer. Seniors, teens, mom, dad, even the family dog which can be invaluable in helping children to agree to wearing their medical alert bracelet because it matches specially designed collars for Fido. Our attractive medical jewelry can be worn with pride to dinner out on the town or to concerts which have thankfully started lighting up the post-COVID stage. Also available are leather and paracord options for families who hit the trails and don’t mind sleeping under the stars alongside Mother Nature.
President Toni Bissell’s vision is to make the lives of all those dealing with conditions requiring medical IDs less stressful by providing fun and fashionable medical jewelry. As strong advocates for organ donation, Toni and her other daughter, Haley, also wear their own collection of N-Style IDs™ which simply say "ORGAN DONOR."
New medical ID styles are available on the N-Style ID website and are updated as frequently as air miles this summer. The senior shopping section is great for grandparents whether there is fear of falling, health conditions, or medication notices needed. Finding necklaces and other pieces for choosy teens and kids is made simple by checking out those sections of our shop. N-Style ID also has a vast array of medical ID bracelets for women and men which are perfect for lake life, road trips, or neighborhood gatherings that are back in style.
Ordering is simple and custom engraving is the finishing touch that makes N-Style ID medical alert jewelry a must for a summer of freedom. Choose a stylish life-saving jewelry piece at N-StyleID.com.
About N-Style ID
Inspired and called into action by a family emergency involving a young daughter, N-Style ID was born in order to save lives by putting a shine on the dull medical jewelry world. Adding stylish options to medical bracelets that didn’t exist before has made people with medical conditions and allergies safer. Parents’ stress levels have been lowered as well, due to fewer battles with children who won’t wear clunky jewelry but are cool with wearing Batman ID bracelets or teens impressed by zen-beaded bangles. N-Style ID is proud to have made families safer and more stylish for over 20 years.
