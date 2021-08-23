Largest Collection of Pearls Discovered worth over 100 Million US$
This 15th-century pearl collection contains 2,392 natural saltwater pearlsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® has certified and recorded the largest collection of pearls discovered. The record was achieved by the counting and verification of a collection of 2,392 natural saltwater pearls, which are part of "The Columbus Pearls" collection, in the presence of two expert witnesses.
Experts agree that due to the geographic region, historic provenance tying them directly to Christopher Columbus and his discovery of the pearl coast during this third voyage in 1498, the excellent condition the individual pearls are in, despite their age, that this treasure is literally priceless, worth probably far exceeding 100 million US$.
The world record attempt was streamed live on YouTube on June 14, 2021, and took approximately 45 minutes. The counting was performed and witnessed by Barry S. Block and Antoinette L. Matlins.
Block, GG, CSM, NAJA, ASA, AGA is a gemologist based in New York, a master gemology appraiser and the CEO of Jewelry Judge. Matlins, PG, FGA, is an internationally respected gem and jewelry expert, author and lecturer. She has appeared on ABC, CNN, NBC, Oprah, CNBC and other media. Among other books, she has authored “The Pearl Book,” which is now in its 4th edition.
Recently found, "The Columbus Pearls" is the world's oldest and largest natural saltwater pearl treasure discovered. They are from the Pinctada species, and carbon dating revealed that they are approximately 500 to 550 years old. Scientists confirm that the pearls are in exceptional condition for their age, many of them showing luster and orient of gemological quality.
Testing results also concluded that the pearls date back to the time of Christopher Columbus and were identified as a type produced by a mollusk unique to the Caribbean within an area from the coast of Argentina to Panama. The pearls are directly tied to the third voyage of Columbus and his arrival on the American continent and his discovery of the “Pearl Coast”.
To obtain more information in the UK and Europe about “The Columbus Pearls,” visit https://thecolumbuspearls.com or contact: Antoinette Matlins, PG, FGA, at antoinettematlins@me.com or direct line +1 (917) 698-1977. In the USA contact Gary L. Smith, Forensic Gemologist®, Forensic Jeweler™, G.G., A.G.S.-C.G.A., A.G.A-A.S.G., A.S.A.Master Gemologist Appraiser® at pagemlab@comcast.net or direct line +1 (570) 368-4436.
