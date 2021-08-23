Submit Release
News Search

There were 46 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,228 in the last 365 days.

Wrongful Conviction Resource Center Creates A Directory For Each State Including Experts

Criminal Case Consultants

Criminal Case Consultants

Criminal Case Consultants has added a new directory to their wrongful conviction website (www.convictedhub.com) and allow access to resources in each State

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie, who owns and operates Criminal Case Consultants Inc, says that after several years of dealing with wrongfully convicted clients as a nationally recognized coercive interrogation expert, what his clients genuinely need is a complete list of attorneys, experts, and organizations who can assist in their fight to overturn a conviction. There are many resources out there, but most family members helping loved ones who are incarcerated have no idea where to look, says Leslie. “I get approximately twelve calls a day in my office asking that very question,” Leslie says, “and direct them when I can.”

Some organizations assist prisoners in their legal fight, but many have waiting lists for more than a year or sometimes longer with stringent criteria. Many are not common knowledge, Leslie says, but hopefully, placing all the resources in one directory State by State will allow families to locate the resources needed much sooner. There are many more substantial resources available to incarcerated individuals than most realize, but you have to know where to look, Leslie says. The resource directory added to our post-conviction website (www.convictedhub.com) will be populated with resources for each State as time goes on.

About Brian Leslie and Criminal Case Consultants Inc.

Brian Leslie is a former Chief Of Police and nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogations and interviews as well as the owner of Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Website: www.convictedhub.com

Brian Leslie
Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
+1 888-400-1309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Wrongful Conviction Resource Center Creates A Directory For Each State Including Experts

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.