Wrongful Conviction Resource Center Creates A Directory For Each State Including Experts
Criminal Case Consultants has added a new directory to their wrongful conviction website (www.convictedhub.com) and allow access to resources in each StateBUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie, who owns and operates Criminal Case Consultants Inc, says that after several years of dealing with wrongfully convicted clients as a nationally recognized coercive interrogation expert, what his clients genuinely need is a complete list of attorneys, experts, and organizations who can assist in their fight to overturn a conviction. There are many resources out there, but most family members helping loved ones who are incarcerated have no idea where to look, says Leslie. “I get approximately twelve calls a day in my office asking that very question,” Leslie says, “and direct them when I can.”
Some organizations assist prisoners in their legal fight, but many have waiting lists for more than a year or sometimes longer with stringent criteria. Many are not common knowledge, Leslie says, but hopefully, placing all the resources in one directory State by State will allow families to locate the resources needed much sooner. There are many more substantial resources available to incarcerated individuals than most realize, but you have to know where to look, Leslie says. The resource directory added to our post-conviction website (www.convictedhub.com) will be populated with resources for each State as time goes on.
About Brian Leslie and Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Brian Leslie is a former Chief Of Police and nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogations and interviews as well as the owner of Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
