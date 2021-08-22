Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash, Criminal DLS, and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303302
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/22/2021 / 12:44 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Airport Rd., Warren
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Donald Myers
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/22/2021 at approximately 12:44 pm Vermont State Police responded to a
report of a vehicle which had crashed into a parked vehicle on Airport Rd.,
Warren.
Investigation determined Donald Myers, 51, of Moretown, was driving northbound
on Airport Rd. when his vehicle collided with a parked truck. There were no
injuries resulting from the crash.
Myers showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI. He was
processed at the State Police barracks in Middlesex and ordered to appear in
Washington County Superior Court on 08/23/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/21 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648