Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash, Criminal DLS, and VCOR

CASE#: 21A303302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2021 / 12:44 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Airport Rd., Warren

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Donald Myers

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/22/2021 at approximately 12:44 pm Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a vehicle which had crashed into a parked vehicle on Airport Rd.,

Warren.

Investigation determined Donald Myers, 51, of Moretown, was driving northbound

on Airport Rd. when his vehicle collided with a parked truck. There were no

injuries resulting from the crash.

Myers showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI. He was

processed at the State Police barracks in Middlesex and ordered to appear in

Washington County Superior Court on 08/23/21 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/21 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648