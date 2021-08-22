Submit Release
News Search

There were 45 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,228 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash, Criminal DLS, and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez                          

STATION: VSP Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2021 / 12:44 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Airport Rd., Warren

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Donald Myers                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/22/2021 at approximately 12:44 pm Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a vehicle which had crashed into a parked vehicle on Airport Rd.,

Warren.  

Investigation determined Donald Myers, 51, of Moretown, was driving northbound

on Airport Rd. when his vehicle collided with a parked truck.  There were no

injuries resulting from the crash.  

Myers showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI.   He was

processed at the State Police barracks in Middlesex and ordered to appear in

Washington County Superior Court on 08/23/21 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/21 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash, Criminal DLS, and VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.