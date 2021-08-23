SAG-PM™ Version 1.1.3 Simplifies NTIA SBOM Creation and Consumption for Both Software Vendors and Consumers

Never trust software, always verify and report! ™

SAG-PM™ Version 1.1.3 makes it easier than ever for software consumers and vendors to get started with SBOM. Just ask your vendors for an SBOM to get started.

This release of SAG-PM (TM) removes the barriers for both software vendors and consumers to implement an NTIA supported SBOM solution for risk management C-SCRM, today” — Joanne Brooks, REA Co-Founder