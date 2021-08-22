Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Tractor-Trailer Truck Restriction Takes Effect at 11 am on Sunday, August 22

Because of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Henri, Governor Dan McKee has issued a proclamation prohibiting tractor-trailer trucks from all state highways effective at 11 a.m. today, Sunday, August 22. This restriction also applies to motorcycles.

Drivers of all other types of vehicles are expected to use good judgment and stay off the roads until Henri has passed and the roads are clear of debris.

The proclamation will remain in effect until further notice.

A copy of the proclamation can be downloaded here.

