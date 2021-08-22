(Video) The Mirage of Moderation in Iran

21 August, 2021 - PMOI MEK Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.

21 August, 2021 - The network of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, organized a vast campaign across the country calling for regime change.

11 April 2021 - Iran - Resistance Units, MEK supporters urge boycotting regime's sham election 2021 - 2

15 August, 2021 - Iran – Activities of MEK Resistance Units – Calling for Protest against the ruling dictatorship last week

1st August 2021 - The network of the Mujahedin-e Khalq in Iran continues to carry out its activities across the country calling for the boycott of the mullahs regime’s sham elections.

8th August, 2021 - (PMOI / MEK Iran) Resistance Units expressed their determination for overthrowing the regime and for continuing the uprisings and protests in Iran.

Ashraf-3, Albania, July 17, 2020 – Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the (NCRI), speaking during the Free Iran Global Summit: Iran Rising Up for Freedom. Iranians, 1000 current, former government officials.

July 30, 2021 - Iran - Activities of defiant youths and MEK Supporters commemorating 33rd Anniversary of the 1988 Massacre.

The state-run media are warning the mullahs regime officials about the possible ramifications of constantly declining economic and living conditions.

Ali Khamenei has expressed his fear of MEK's growing influence among youth, especially when Iranian society is in an explosive state and protests are witnessed across the country daily.”
PARIS, FRANCE, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious that the theatrics of moderates versus conservatives can no longer fool people within or outside its borders, the Iranian clergy decided to bet on the one who over 40 years has shown himself to be its bloodiest and unscrupulous mass murderer. The message is clear.

Gone are the days of supposed reform. The regime intends to openly continue its blundering and mismanagement of the country to fuel its terrorist and expansionist apparatus and repress, imprison, and assassinate to keep the privileges of the ruling class.

The mullahs are, however, underestimating Iranian society's rage against the rule. Immediately after the sham elections, workers of the Petrol industry have multiplied strikes. The population demonstrates against the lack of electricity supply.

The Iranian population massively ignored the sham presidential election. The regime is entirely unable to reform itself. Popular aspirations can only be achieved by a free secular and democratic government, which is not guided by the mullahs' fanatic plan to subvert the world but by the will to improve the living conditions of its people.

The democratic world should recognize the Iranian people's right to full self-determination and the right to choose their government freely.
This is the only way to satisfy the people's aspirations, free the region's nations from the terrorist activities perpetrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards(IRGC), and for the free world to gain a committed and reliable partner.

Let us see what million Iranians are calling for:

With the Iranian regime's new president Ebrahim Raisi taking office on August 5, the mullahs are trying to intensify their repression of Iranian society. The internal network of the Iranian opposition movement, including the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), bravely carried out its anti-regime activities despite all risks.

During past weeks, the network of the MEK inside Iran, known as the Iranian Resistance Units, organized a vast campaign in various cities across the country, calling for regime change.

In recent years, the MEK has expanded its network inside the country and has played a significant role in leading Iran protests, despite the frequent arrests of its sympathizers. During the annual event of the Iranian opposition, the Free Iran Global Summit 2021, over 1000 video messages were sent from inside of Iran in support of the MEK and Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Many regime officials, including its supreme leader Ali Khamenei, have expressed their fear of MEK's growing influence among youth, especially when Iranian society is in an explosive state and protests are witnessed across the country daily.

The state-run are warning regime officials about the possible ramifications of constantly declining economic and living conditions. Our duty is to stop appeasing the fanatic terrorist expansionist Iranian clergy and stand with the Iranian people.

Walls in Iran speak about regime change and freedom MEK Resistance Units activities

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

