Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,259 in the last 365 days.

FiPME - The First international Play Money Exchange is live

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FiPME offers the gaming community an exchange for in game items & services, as well as trading in NFTs. The goal is to create a regulated exchange that caters to the in-game economies and offers trading in in. game -items, -currencies, and -services, as well as other digital items (“NFT’s”) with its unseen matching algorithm which allows not only to sell in a “shop system” but also accepts binding buy orders.

“Our solution is open for every game, market and metaverse. We have consciously made sure that our market participants are technically independent if they decide to work with us - no strings attached”, Boris and Stefan the founders are quoted.

First international Play Money Exchange is part of the Cow Level Group which is based in Switzerland.
https://fipme.net / https://app.fipme.eu

Benjamin Kratsch, GLP Media
First international Play Money Exchange
+372 517 6037
email us here

You just read:

FiPME - The First international Play Money Exchange is live

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.