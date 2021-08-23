FiPME - The First international Play Money Exchange is live
EINPresswire.com/ -- FiPME offers the gaming community an exchange for in game items & services, as well as trading in NFTs. The goal is to create a regulated exchange that caters to the in-game economies and offers trading in in. game -items, -currencies, and -services, as well as other digital items (“NFT’s”) with its unseen matching algorithm which allows not only to sell in a “shop system” but also accepts binding buy orders.
“Our solution is open for every game, market and metaverse. We have consciously made sure that our market participants are technically independent if they decide to work with us - no strings attached”, Boris and Stefan the founders are quoted.
First international Play Money Exchange is part of the Cow Level Group which is based in Switzerland.
https://fipme.net / https://app.fipme.eu
Benjamin Kratsch, GLP Media
“Our solution is open for every game, market and metaverse. We have consciously made sure that our market participants are technically independent if they decide to work with us - no strings attached”, Boris and Stefan the founders are quoted.
First international Play Money Exchange is part of the Cow Level Group which is based in Switzerland.
https://fipme.net / https://app.fipme.eu
Benjamin Kratsch, GLP Media
First international Play Money Exchange
+372 517 6037
email us here