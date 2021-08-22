FinTech Com Introduces Cash Money App Wallet: The Free Solution to Monitor Spending, Track Expenses & Manage Cash Flow

An advanced personal expense manager that helps users to keep track of their money, Cash Money App is available completely free of charge.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Com is pleased to announce the release of its new app, Cash Money App Wallet, a free solution for people wanting to monitor their spending, track expenses, stay on top of bill payments and manage cash flow. Created specifically for those who worry about spending too much, the app helps users adjust their spending habits and do a better job at managing their finances.With over 10k users, the app is already hugely popular and is receiving rave reviews. It supports any currency and includes a variety of helpful features and addons.“We developed this app from the heart with the strength of the human spirit,” says CMO Oussama Hamida. “It has a ton of features and always delivers more than our users are expecting."Hamida adds that unlike the competition, all the tools and features are free, without any hidden catches that require users to pay to unlock something inside the app.“We’re hoping that it will help people manage their finances during the pandemic. We’re not out to make any profit out of it.” Cash Money App Wallet has a number of exciting features:• Material design UI: clear, simple, and extremely customizable• Shows budget and expenses with a graph• Keeps track of transactions, budgets, expenses, and subscriptions• Tracks bills right alongside account balances• Can perform backups to ensure data is never lost• Can be unlocked with a pin code, pattern, or fingerprint• Real time currency converter• Has the ability to analyze more wallets• Integrated calculator included• Great customization optionsFor more information, or to download this life-changing app, visit Google Play.