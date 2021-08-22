Stuart Bienenstock Announces Scholarship Requiring Students To Evaluate "Is 2021 A Simulation? Elon Musk Says Yes"
The Stuart Bienenstock Playground Scholarship was created to help ease the costs of a college education by providing educational grants to students.
There’s a one in billions chance we’re in base reality.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stuart Bienenstock Playground Scholarship has launched a new scholarship program for students entering or enrolled in a post-secondary program in one of the following areas: business management, marketing, film, theater, communications, journalism, education, or fitness. College can be stressful sometimes, and it can often leave you thinking, “why am I paying this much money to cry in the library once a week?” Don’t worry, we have all been there. The Stuart Bienenstock Playground Scholarship is here to help you open doors, break down barriers, and get the help you need to help you succeed in life.
— Elon Musk
Each student is required to submit an essay on a popular Youtube video: Is 2021 A Simulation? Elon Musk Says Yes. DO YOU AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH ELON MUSK?
During an interview at Code Conference 2016, Musk said, “There’s a one in billions chance we’re in base reality.” This essentially means that he believes that more likely than not (by a lot), the world that we know is just a very sophisticated computer simulation. Neil deGrasse Tyson feels similarly, putting our odds of living in a simulation at around 50/50.
To be eligible for the Stuart Bienenstock Playground Scholarship:
Applicants must currently be attending or have plans to attend an accredited college or university in the U.S.
Applicants must submit a 500 to 1000 word essay on the Youtube video, "Is 2021 A Simulation? Elon Musk Says Yes. DO YOU AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH ELON MUSK?"
The deadline to submit essays is October 15, 2021.
The scholarship award will be granted on or around November 1, 2021.
About Stuart Bienenstock
Stuart Bienenstock
