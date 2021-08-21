Vermont Prepares for Hurricane Henri

Montpelier, VT – (August 21, 2021) – In preparation of Hurricane Henri, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner Michael Pieciak encourages Vermonters to verify their flood insurance coverage, prepare for possible flood conditions, and follow recommendations from Vermont Emergency Management.

Before the storm:

Listen to state and local officials on storm activity.

on storm activity. Sign-up for VT-Alerts to hear emergency alerts.

to hear emergency alerts. Prepare for the flood by reviewing your property and flood insurance policies.

by reviewing your property and flood insurance policies. Gather supplies in case a flood leaves you without power, water, fuel, or food.

in case a flood leaves you without power, water, fuel, or food. Snap some pictures of your property and do an inventory.

of your property and do an inventory. Locate and safely store your health, financial, and insurance documents.

After the storm and if your property sustained damage:

Be safe when moving in and around damaged property.

when moving in and around damaged property. Notify your insurance agent and company as soon as possible to begin filing a claim.

and company as soon as possible to begin filing a claim. Take photos of the damaged property.

of the damaged property. Save samples of damaged material, such as carpeting, curtains, and upholstery.

of damaged material, such as carpeting, curtains, and upholstery. Secure your property from further by covering broken windows, damaged walls, or leaking roofs, but do not make permanent repairs.

from further by covering broken windows, damaged walls, or leaking roofs, but do not make permanent repairs. Make a list of the damage and keep receipts of repairs or replacement.

and keep receipts of repairs or replacement. Contact your insurance company again if an adjuster is not assigned within two weeks.

DFR stands ready to assist Vermonters with their insurance claims. Vermonters are encouraged to contact the Department’s consumer services team if they have any questions or issues call 800-964-1784 or email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov.

