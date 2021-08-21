Shaftsbury Barracks - Arrest on Warrant / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 13, 2021 / 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Rex Lane
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to 5054 Route 7A in Arlington for a
family disturbance.
Investigation revealed the male party, Rex Lane had an active warrant for his
arrest. While placing Rex under arrest, he resisted.
On August 20, 2021 Rex was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the
Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 25, 2021 at 0815 hours
to answer to the charge of Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility (Warrant only)
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421