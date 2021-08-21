Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Arrest on Warrant / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B302316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 13, 2021 / 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Rex Lane                                             

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to 5054 Route 7A in Arlington for a

family disturbance.

 

Investigation revealed the male party, Rex Lane had an active warrant for his

arrest. While placing Rex under arrest, he resisted.

 

On August 20, 2021 Rex was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the

Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 25, 2021 at 0815 hours

to answer to the charge of Resisting Arrest.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 / 0815 hours         

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility (Warrant only)

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

