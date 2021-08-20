Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

Pedestrian improvements coming to SR 507 in Centralia

CENTRALIA – People who travel along State Route 507 will need to prepare for detours and periodic single-lane closures through Centralia in Lewis County until October 2021.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin pedestrian accessibility work that will improve sidewalks, curb ramps and intersections on SR 507/Mellen Street corridor.

“These sidewalk and intersection upgrades will make it easier for people who walk and roll to get where they need to go in downtown Centralia,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Colin Newell. “By bringing more than 30 curb ramps into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Mellen Street corridor will better serve all travelers.”

This project, which is part of the WSDOT ADA Transition Plan, will improve pedestrian accessibility and aesthetics by building median islands and reconstructing intersections. These improvements will better incorporate the SR 507/Mellen Street corridor with historic downtown Centralia.

What travelers can expect during construction

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, eastbound SR 507 travelers should expect to be detoured around Mellen Street via Alder Street. Westbound traffic will be shifted around the construction on SR 507.

Periodic single-lane closures may delay traffic up to 15 minutes.

Drivers should use caution and lower speeds when traveling through work zones. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for possible delays by signing up to receive email updates or text alerts and downloading the WSDOT mobile app.