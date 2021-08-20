Governor Abbott Statement On Federal Court Decision Regarding 1115 Medicaid Waiver Extension

August 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement regarding a U.S. District Court's preliminary injunction against the Biden administration's attempt to block a 10-year 1115 Medicaid waiver extension that was granted by the Trump administration. This extension, which is scheduled to run through 2030, will provide critical healthcare funding, including funds for uncompensated care.

"The Biden administration violated federal law when it tried to strip Texas of the 1115 Medicaid waiver that provides health care resources for the most vulnerable Texans during a pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas previously reached an agreement with the federal government to provide low-income Texans with access to hospitals, nursing homes, and mental health services. This federal court decision keeps in place the terms of the 10-year deal between Texas and the federal government."

Read the preliminary injunction here.