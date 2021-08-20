Amicus Brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

This challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week law presents the Court with an opportunity to remedy those problems by reconsidering and overruling their source—Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Penn- sylvania v. Casey. Unlawful from the day each was de- cided, both have kept Amici States in continual litigation as the Court changes the constitutional test and rules. The time has come to return the question of abortion to where it belongs—with the States.