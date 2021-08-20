Submit Release
SC Rep. Murrell Smith, Quail Farmer Brittney Miller Honored for Agriculture Advocacy

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 20, 2021

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture named two Advocates of the Year for 2021 in honor of their service to the state’s agriculture industry.

The 13th Advocates of the Year Recognition Reception was held Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Phillips Market Center at the South Carolina State Farmers Market in West Columbia.

Brittney Miller, owner of Columbia-based Manchester Farms, was honored for her longstanding commitment to agriculture. As the second-generation owner and operator of the nation’s oldest quail farm, Miller is a strong voice for the poultry industry and for agribusiness more broadly.

South Carolina Rep. G. Murrell Smith Jr., chairman of the S.C. House Ways and Means Committee, is an important ally of South Carolina agribusiness. Rep. Smith was a key sponsor of the new Farm Aid Fund bill, which established a mechanism to quickly distribute financial assistance to local farmers affected by natural disasters.

“For agribusiness to remain South Carolina’s largest industry, we need respected leaders to give farmers a voice at the highest levels,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, who serves as an advisor to the Advocates for Agriculture board. “I’m so appreciative of the work that people like Rep. Smith and Brittney Miller do on our behalf.”

“The Advocates for Agriculture held a fantastic Recognition Reception honoring young people associated with FFA and 4-H, past board members, and our Advocates of the Year for their continued support of agribusiness,” said Ronnie Summers, president of Advocates for Agriculture. “This recognition is very much deserved!”

Founded in 2005, the nonprofit South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture helps promote the state’s agricultural products and overall agriculture industry.

###

R–L: SC Advocates for Agriculture President Ronnie Summers; Manchester Farms’ Brittney Miller; SC Rep. G. Murrell Smith Jr.; and SC Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

SC Rep. Murrell Smith, Quail Farmer Brittney Miller Honored for Agriculture Advocacy [pdf]

 

