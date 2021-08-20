BetterWorld Technology Named Best Managed IT Service Provider in Chicago by Digital.com

BetterWorld Technology, LLC Named Best Managed IT Service Provider in Chicago by Digital.com

BetterWorld is thrilled to continue our expansion into the Midwest and looks forward to continued growth.” — John Jordan

The company was ranked among top solutions for ongoing and regular support of network, application, infrastructure, and security

Chicago, Illinois – Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named BetterWorld Technology, LLC among the best managed IT services in Chicago for 2021. The top firms were evaluated based on multiple service lines, size of the firm, and industry focus.

BetterWorld Technology, LLC and other providers were expected to offer a variety of services with options for remote or on-premises support. The study also included both large and small firms to help businesses find cost-effective and customizable solutions for their needs. Experts at Digital.com examined providers that work with clients across various industries and different types of organizations.

Digital.com’s research team assessed 67 companies across the city based on 10 different variables. To access the complete list of best managed IT services, please visit https://digital.com/best-managed-it-services/chicago

About BetterWorld Technology - www.betterworldtechnology.com

BetterWorld Technology, for the past eighteen years, is a founding and certified B Corporation delivering impact-oriented managed IT solutions. BetterWorld focuses on your business technology needs while serving people and the planet. From local, regional and national nonprofits, to growing startups and Fortune 500 organizations, BetterWorld’s custom IT solutions support organizations of every size.

Our Values

BetterWorld Technology is committed to impact-oriented IT solutions. The only certified B Corp company delivering IT and communications services, we focus on your business needs while serving people and the planet. We work to improve social, environmental and diversity issues, making a BetterWorld for everyone.

Our core values lay the foundation of our business philosophy.

Commitment to Diversity

BetterWorld Technology was founded in 2002 as a nationwide IT and telecommunications service provider focused on environmental and social impact as well as diversity. With this ethos baked into our company from day one, our team, products and mission have evolved but never wavered from our founding principles and DNA. As a founding and still-certified Benefit Corporation, that expanding framework has served us well as we have grown, keeping our feet on the ground in all areas of impact and how better to serve our customers, society and the planet.

As we enter our 19th year of service, our commitment to making it a better world has never been stronger and we are prouder than ever to be BetterWorld Technology.

**ABOUT DIGITAL.COM **Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

