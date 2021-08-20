INTERNATIONAL BOXING STAR COLLABORATES TO DISTRIBUTE OVER 1700 SCHOOL SUPPLIES IN LONG BEACH, CA
Backpacks, tablets & apparel to underserved communities distributed by Manny Pacquiao Foundation, Local Hearts Foundation, Diamond Supply Co., & Long Beach PD
We’re very excited to be working with the MPF these past few years. We have a similar goal to assist those in need. It takes us to save us.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 1,700 backpacks, school supplies, tablets, and name brand apparel were distributed by kids and adults in efforts to empower the underserved communities of Southern California for school. This was a joint effort of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, the Local Hearts Foundation, Diamond Supply Co., and the Long Beach Police Department.
— Tito “Hood Santa” Rodriguez
The goal of the event was to help students gain confidence and readiness for their first day of classes. At the MacArthur Park in Long Beach, CA, volunteers showed up ready to help out and there was plenty of work to go around.
Families arrived as early as 5:00am to stand in line and Local Hearts Foundation passed out 10 tablets per hour to those waiting the longest. Manny Pacquiao’s two sons, Jimuel and Michael Pacquiao also attended the event to help pass out backpacks and school supplies. They have had a front row seat to examples of giving back to the community as their parents, Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, founders of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, have spent their lives fighting for those less fortunate and it is incredible to see their kids doing the same.
The theme for this year is “Education is Power.” The campaign sought to exemplify the Local Hearts Foundation’s “dedication to care for and cultivate the under-resourced youth of the city,” according to Tito “Hood Santa” Rodriguez, Executive Director of Local Hearts Foundation.
Tito grew up right down the street from MacArthur Park and does everything he can to put smiles on kids' faces.
“We are very grateful that Diamond Supply Co. is one of the main contributors to LHF. The owner, Nick Diamond and his staff have been very supportive with our efforts to uplift the community for the past 10 years. Diamond Supply Co. is a brand name that a lot of people cannot afford. By donating skateboards, hoodies, t-shirts and shoes, it makes the teenagers very happy.”
Tito also added, “We’re very excited to be working with the MPF these past few years. We have a similar goal to assist those in need. It takes us to save us.”
Executive Director of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, Jon Sisson also expressed gratitude for fellow event participants, stating that it was “a privilege to work with the Local Hearts Foundation and so many other great partners that help put on this event. Tito and his brother Raul really make things happen and it is an honor to work with them. Some of the most giving people I know.”
ABOUT LOCAL HEARTS FOUNDATION
The Local Hearts Foundation is a non-profit organization that aspires to build bridges of opportunity for everyone while motivating our youth to become more involved in civic change.
ABOUT MANNY PACQUIAO FOUNDATION
The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is a California-based nonprofit that is “committed to fighting for those less fortunate and to spreading hope around the world.” The MPF has already reached over 1 million people in need. Recent activities and projects undertaken by the MPF include granting scholarships, paying hospital bills, and providing basic needs such as clothing and food. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and all donations made to the organization are tax-deductible. For more information, or to become a donation partner, please visit pacquiaofoundation.org
