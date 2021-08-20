FORUM Credit Union Launches Digital Insurance Agency in Partnership with Insuritas

FORUM Insurance Services offers personal & ancillary insurance products to its 167,000 members

HARTFORD, CT, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORUM Credit Union recently partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to offer insurance brokerage services to FORUM's more than 167,000 members. The new insurance agency, FORUM Insurance Services, launched in August 2021. It is engineered to offer personal and ancillary insurance products following FORUM's convenient, digital-first model.

"As part of our strategic planning process, we recently assessed the services available to our members. After careful analysis, we determined that through the creation of a CUSO to provide insurance offerings in collaboration with Insuritas, we could provide our members with new options that further position them to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks," said FORUM Chief Operating Officer Andy Mattingly. "Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits the agency will provide."

While a complete list of the insurance agency's offerings is still being finalized, it will include more than 40 carrier partners and will likely offer products such as life, home, renter's, auto, pet, identity theft, and travel, among many others.

"We're delighted to announce our relationship with FORUM Credit Union and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the credit union and its members," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our relationship, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

