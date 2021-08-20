NFT STARS Presents Famous Sculptor-Miniaturist Salavat Fidai Whose Art Fits on the Tip of a Pencil
EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFT marketplace NFT STARS demonstrates that the NFT world welcomes all forms of art with its presentation of the artwork titled "Inside My Head". This piece was created by the internationally famous sculptor-miniaturist - Salavat Fidai. The artwork shows the viewers every little detail of the painstaking process of creating sculptures on the tip of a pencil. The auction is scheduled for the 23rd of August. The event starts at 10:00 UTC with a 2 ETH starting bid and will last for 24 hours.
From a Piece of Graphite to a Masterpiece
Salavat Fidai is a modern artist and sculptor from Russia who became known worldwide for his micro-sculptures on the tip of a pencil. Limited to 2mm or 5mm of space (depending on the pencil), Salavat manages to create any form he is able to imagine. Over the years, he has learned to combine fragments from slates of different colors and paint graphite. His unique micro-sculptures have been displayed at exhibitions around the world. The artist has worked on joint projects with HBO (Game of Thrones), 20th Century FOX, Universal, Warner Bros., Marvel, Disney and a ton of other creative companies.
The process of creating one micro-sculpture can take anywhere from a couple of days to a month. Working on ‘The Iron Throne’ from Game of Thrones, Salavat spent 4 weeks sharpening swords and bringing the sculpture to perfection. Prior to the first stroke on the pencil, Salavat walks through the whole process in his head. When the 3D model is ready in his mind, he begins to create it in real life. This exact process of creating micro-sculptures is demonstrated in the artwork "Inside My Head".
"Inside My Head" is a compilation of more than 50 timelapse videos of Salavat working on his sculptures. Each video was shot through the eyepiece of a microscope that he regularly uses in his work. The videos are placed together on 3D cubes in an animated matrix.
NFT art is yet another way for Salavat to express himself and explore his imagination. Every digital artwork presented by the sculptor is a combination of different art forms - sculptures, animation, music. The artwork "Inside My Head" goes live on the NFT STARS marketplace on 23rd August at 10:00 UTC, at a starting price of 2 ETH.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT stars. Artists enjoy Gas-free minting; NFTs are minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which they can display their works and host their first show. The AR galleries can be viewed on the screen of a smartphone.
Dan Khomenko
From a Piece of Graphite to a Masterpiece
Salavat Fidai is a modern artist and sculptor from Russia who became known worldwide for his micro-sculptures on the tip of a pencil. Limited to 2mm or 5mm of space (depending on the pencil), Salavat manages to create any form he is able to imagine. Over the years, he has learned to combine fragments from slates of different colors and paint graphite. His unique micro-sculptures have been displayed at exhibitions around the world. The artist has worked on joint projects with HBO (Game of Thrones), 20th Century FOX, Universal, Warner Bros., Marvel, Disney and a ton of other creative companies.
The process of creating one micro-sculpture can take anywhere from a couple of days to a month. Working on ‘The Iron Throne’ from Game of Thrones, Salavat spent 4 weeks sharpening swords and bringing the sculpture to perfection. Prior to the first stroke on the pencil, Salavat walks through the whole process in his head. When the 3D model is ready in his mind, he begins to create it in real life. This exact process of creating micro-sculptures is demonstrated in the artwork "Inside My Head".
"Inside My Head" is a compilation of more than 50 timelapse videos of Salavat working on his sculptures. Each video was shot through the eyepiece of a microscope that he regularly uses in his work. The videos are placed together on 3D cubes in an animated matrix.
NFT art is yet another way for Salavat to express himself and explore his imagination. Every digital artwork presented by the sculptor is a combination of different art forms - sculptures, animation, music. The artwork "Inside My Head" goes live on the NFT STARS marketplace on 23rd August at 10:00 UTC, at a starting price of 2 ETH.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT stars. Artists enjoy Gas-free minting; NFTs are minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which they can display their works and host their first show. The AR galleries can be viewed on the screen of a smartphone.
Dan Khomenko
NFT STARS
398637452 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn