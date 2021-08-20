Adam Torres, CEO, Author, & Podcaster Launches Business Leaders Volume 5 in "New Age of Leadership"

Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success (Business Leaders Vol. 5) is out now!

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills , Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's difficult to sum up the huge economic and social impact of a Global pandemic. When it comes to business, the word "adapt" is used often--but what does it really mean to change in order to survive?

Adam Torres, author, speaker, and podcaster, has aptly dubbed 2020 "The Year of the Pivot." When faced with pandemic-related challenges, businesses across the Globe showed incredible flexibility and innovation. Read their stories and more in Torres' newest book, Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success (Business Leaders Vol. 5).



Torres is the co-founder of Mission Matters Media, a media and publishing company dedicated to the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives. An international speaker and the author of multiple bestselling books, Adam’s advice has been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Inc., and Fox Business. Listen to Adam’s popular podcast Mission Matters at MissionMatters.com.

The fifth edition of Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success (Business Leaders Vol. 5) features the stories of 18 diverse business leaders. In the introduction, Torres shares stories that range from a kid finding new demand for his painted rocks on social media to the importance of becoming a mission-driven organization, a common thread, according to Torres, is perseverance. Instead of giving up in the face of adversity, these leaders took initiative. For example, Torres writes, "One manufacturing shop in Chicago went from producing displays for tradeshows to making hundreds of thousands of face shields for our frontline workers."

Though Torres champions the (sometimes unexpected) success of business leaders like the developers of a secure online meeting platform that became essential during the pandemic, he also acknowledges the difficulty and loss companies have endured. Some of the stories told in this book are about failure and struggle-- tough-to-avoid truths of business that readers can learn from.

Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success (Business Leaders Vol. 5) features the following business leaders:



Christine Churchill Burke, Founder and CEO of the Customer Service Institute of America

Dan Fusco, Founder of InnerPC

David Andras, Owner of Northern Ohio Business Center & World Gym Northeast Ohio

Elizabeth Yeo, CEO and Founder of Veteran Charities Initiative

Elliot H. Kallen, President and CEO of Prosperity Financial Group

Janet Chihocky, Founder and CEO of JANSON Communications

Jennifer Simpson, Owner and CEO of Integrated Work and Founder and Chief Visionary of A Bolder Vision

José Manuel "J.M." de Jesús, President and CEO of Quadrant Two PR

Kimberley J. Daly, Franchise Consultant at The Daly Coach

Patricia Baronowski-Schneider, President and CEO of Pristine Advisers

Paul Claxton, Serial Entrepreneur and Board Advisor at Curriculum Vitae and Overarching Company, BAM Businesses Inc.

Peter Sieffert, Owner of Incendia Group

Phylisa Dever, Co-Founder of Kingdom Communications

Roman Tsarovsky, Founder and CEO of Ally Inc.

Russell G. Luce, Founder of Planning Legacies Financial Group

Sharif Almamun, President and CEO of iLynx

Suzanne E. Kecmer, Founder and CEO of SKB Capital

Suzanne St. John-Crane, CEO of American Leadership Forum Silicon Valley

Real stories like the ones collected in Mission Matters give readers a sense of shared experience. Torres writes, "As you read this book, it is my hope that you will gain inspiration and ideas from the many authors who continue to inspire and innovate by sharing their stories."

If we've learned one thing thus far from COVID-19, it's that collaboration makes businesses more resilient--from the Fortune-500 company to the mom and pop shop next door.



