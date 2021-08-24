Better Together Cards Launched to Create a Run on Intimacy With One Vulnerable Prompt at a Time
It’s time to be simplistic and straight from the heart.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age where screens reign supreme and time has its limits, one company has launched an old-school approach to love. Enter the Better Together Intimacy Cards. Every card cuts to the chase and prompts couples to take a deep dive into knowing each other on a more sensitive level. How so? Conversation starter cards use questions about family, romantic relationships, memories, secrets, or dreams to inspire 100 little risks. Those risks, psychologists say, equal increased vulnerability, A.K.A. romance gold.
Based on the popular NYT article, "36 Questions That Lead To Love,” the conversation card game is like an open door to the truth not often considered. Questions like, “What’s something you always wanted to do as a child but never got to do it?” and “If you could see into the future, what would you want to know?” invite an uncomplicated glimpse into why couples are in love in the first place.
Andrea Garcia, the co-founder of Better Together Cards, said, “It’s time to be simplistic and straight from the heart. You’ll never forget it.”
For more information, visit https://bettertogethercards.us/.
About Better Together Cards:
Better Together Cards is a California-based game design company.
