Ocean Babe Swimwear Launch Accentuates all Things Curvy Just in Time to Love the Sun Again

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating every reason to finally get out and show off the workouts a year of lockdown inspired, a new swimwear company has definitely come to play. Offering limited edition pieces designed to give a gal some positive feedback, Ocean Babe Swimwear offers a luxe swimwear collection right off the runway. Inspired by contemporary styles exclusive to the site, the company incorporates eco-friendly soft fabrics comprised of UPF 50+ components to block the sun's rays. Anyone up for a well-suited, sustainable attention grabber?Alessandra Deneille, CEO of Ocean Babe Swimwear, said, "I launched this swimwear line because I wanted to cater to babes all over the world with figure-flattering beachwear made with love. Worn by celebrities and influencers, the swimsuits pair well with your favorite pair of skinnies or cut-off shorts, too."With free shipping for orders over $100, the site offers bikinis and monokinis. Top styles include Triangle, Padded Push-Up, and Halter Bandeau Crop Top. Numerous bottom styles are offered as well. All styles are limited in quantity.For more information, visit https://www.OceanBabeSwimwear.com About Ocean Babe Swimwear:Ocean Babe Swimwear is female-owned, founded by Alessandra Deneille to provide the marketplace with women's swimsuits.