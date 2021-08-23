Bob Bartosiewicz Florida Shows What Local Communities Have To Offer

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many hidden treasures in every community. From unique local stores to local attractions, and even annual events that are worth checking out. Every community has something great to offer and Robert Bartosiewicz and his team at CGI Communications can get the word out there.

Robert Bartosiewicz is the founder of CGI Communications, which is a digital marketing agency that focuses on community video marketing. They create video programs that are used to tell each local town's story and showcase their locally owned businesses. These videos will make it to municipality websites and social media platforms to attract more people.

According to Robert Bartosiewicz, Florida communities have been booming since CGI Communications started showcasing their local hotspots. Bartosiewicz has always been interested in traveling around the country and seeing what the small towns of America have to offer.

Robert Bartosiewicz originally started this line of work in the 80s. However, this was before the age of the internet so his work wasn't digital yet. When Bartosiewicz first began showcasing communities, he designed cartoon maps. These were a lot of fun for tourists and gained a lot of attention for these communities. Now with modern technology, CGI Communications gives video tours of communities.

Many people are excited that the restrictions from the pandemic are beginning to lift and they can start to travel again. Now more than ever, people are wanting to get out of their house and visit someplace new. CGI Communications makes it easier for them to find out what great things are hiding in towns across Florida and other states.

Every municipality has something that people would love to come and see. The main reason they aren't getting the visitors they were hoping for is simply because they aren't using the right methods to reach people. CGI Communications is able to take care of all of that for these communities.

Local businesses rely on in-person sales to survive. CGI Communications has been able to help many shops across the US keep their doors open because they have been showcased in the video tours. People who aren't from the area who are interested in what the shop has to offer will be able to learn about it through a video tour online.

These shops have so many potential customers who simply didn't know they existed. A lot of these customers come from towns that were within driving distance as well. This has increased sales for so many local businesses. It's amazing what the right social media connections can do for a company.

Robert Bartosiewicz and the team at CGI Communications want to make this possible for businesses all across the country. Every community deserves a chance to be shown off, and CGI Communications wants to make sure that happens. It's time for local communities to put up their welcome signs and invite the tourists in.

