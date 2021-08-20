Introducing CakesDecor August Q&A Sponsor: Saracino

CakesDecor is one of the most popular cake decorating websites in the industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CakesDecor is pleased to announce its August Q&A sponsor, Saracino Since 2011, CakesDecor has been a leading cake decorating website which connects and inspires cake decorators from around the world. The website boasts a wide variety of features for users, including a community forum, interactive Q&A page, decorating academy, online tutorials, and so much more. Because of its popularity, CakesDecor unveiled a new identity and redesign three months ago, incorporating a new focus, new features, innovations, and tremendous growth.Recently, CakesDecor is giving a shout-out to its first monthly Q&A sponsor, Saracino. Through the partnership, Saracino will select the most interesting question posted to the forum, along with the most helpful answer, on each Friday of the month – 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th. The author of the most interesting question will win 1kg of Saracino Pasta Model, while the author of the most helpful answer winning 1kg of Saracino Pasta Top. Shipping is limited to the UK, USA, and Europe only.“CakesDecor is extremely excited to have Saracino as our first monthly sponsor,” says Martin Sojka, co-founder of CakesDecor. “They are always supportive of cake artists and their products are simply unbeatable. Together, we will build the best online cake decorating Q&As platform in the industry.”Sylwia Anna Price, Sales and Marketing Manager at Saracino states, “we couldn’t be more pleased to be the first monthly sponsor for CakesDecor and its wonderful users. We can’t wait to see what the website’s followers have to say during the August Q&A and look forward to future collaborations.”For more information about CakesDecor, or to participate on the forum, please visit https://cakesdecor.com About CakesDecorCakesDecor’s mission is to connect and inspire cake decorators from around the world through an online collaborative platform. The website enables users to share their creations, learn the fine art of cake decorating, and gain knowledge from each other and professionals alike. CakesDecor is committed to raising the bar in the cake art online space in the coming years ahead.