(Video) A look at Iran’s Regime Media on COVID19

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The provision of the minimum salary and subsistence of physicians and nurses is indispensable to public medical services and healthcare. The UN and the WHO should work with Iranian physicians and nurses to achieve their minimum rights. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei fears the eruption of more uprisings. To close ranks against popular protests, he opened the path for spreading the #Coronavirus in #Iran and installed Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the #1988Massacre, as president. (PMOI / MEK Iran): Khamenei &his regime have made social insurance useless; they have privatized health care &received fees for health insurance. They even charge people for vaccines. So, many people prefer to suffer pain &illness but not visit a doctor or hospital. (PMOI / MEK Iran): Khamenei bears the responsibility for over 360,000 deaths of our compatriots due to the Covid-19. The mullahs concealed, but the Iranian Resistance revealed the actual death toll in every province, preventing it from becoming routine and trivial. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Call on the World Health Organization to send monitoring and treatment teams to #Iran in the catastrophic #Coronavirus situation. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Our compatriots must be able to preserve their cultural, religious and lingual identity. They must be able to speak, work and study in their mother tongues and promote them. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The crime the regime leaders have committed, causing large-scale human casualties, is a crime against humanity. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “How much will it cost to buy the Covid -19 vaccine?” The state-run website Etemad Online, quoting regime officials, wrote in an infographic: The Iranian people now need 50 million doses of Covid -19 vaccine to be safe against the disease."

The Import of the Most Expensive Vaccine in the World Will Cost Less Than $2 Billion for All Iranians.

The countless number of people killed by the coronavirus in Iran, leaving thousands of our compatriots grieving every day, are heart-wrenching for any freedom-loving and conscientious human being.” — Hamid Enayat

PARIS, FRANCE, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “How much will it cost to buy the Covid -19 vaccine?” The state-run website Etemad Online, quoting regime officials, wrote in an infographic on August 13, 2021: “The Iranian people now need 50 million doses of Covid -19 vaccine to be safe against the disease.”Etemad Online then examines four samples of vaccines that can be stored in the freezer to show the cost of vaccinating Iranian people.According to this review, if 50 million doses were purchased:The Moderna vaccine costs only $1.8 billionThe French Sanofi vaccine costs just $900 millionThe Johnson & Johnson vaccine costs just $900 millionThe Oxford, UK(AstraZeneca) vaccine costs just $300 million.In 1998, only one example of astronomical embezzlement in the Ministry of Health of the regime, one billion and 300 million dollars of currency was lost.Iran’s Regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wields direct control over hundreds of billions of dollars in assets, primarily held in so-called religious foundations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls a similar horde of wealth via a series of front companies. Any number of these resources could have been leveraged to facilitate a much more effective Covid response.Instead, the regime has demonstrated contentment with sparse and poorly enforced lockdowns intended to mitigate public protest more than the spread of the coronavirus.Khamenei specifically expressed his opposition to importing vaccines in January 2021. He left no doubt that he is the first individual responsible for killing thousands of deprived Iranians.“The entry of American and British Covid-19 vaccines into the country is banned. I have told this to our officials, and now I am saying it publicly,” he said.“If the Pfizer company can make the virus vaccine, why do they want to give it to us? They should use it themselves and not have such a high death rate… the same goes with the UK. I also don’t trust [vaccines approved by the World Health Organization].I don’t know. Sometimes they want to check their vaccines on other nations to see if they work or not… I don’t have a good feeling about France either.”It should be noted that Iran is currently in its worst wave of the coronavirus outbreak and is suffering increasing casualties, resulting from the criminal policy of the mullahs’ regime. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, August 20, 2021, that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities exceeds 374,300. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , said: “The countless number of people killed by the coronavirus in Iran, leaving thousands of our compatriots grieving every day, are heart-wrenching for any freedom-loving and conscientious human being.”Maryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 13The multitudes of people killed by the #Coronavirus in #Iran, leaving thousands of our compatriots grieving every day, hurt the heart of every freedom-loving and conscientious human being. #VaccinequityMaryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 13Preventing the import of vaccines, refusing to pay for the minimum expenses of workers and forcing them to go to work to earn a meager living, failing to pay the medical staff, etc., are but part of the conduct of Khamenei and his regime during the #Coronavirus crisis in #Iran.Maryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 13Only the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime and the establishment of democracy and popular sovereignty in #Iran can put an end to this disaster. #HelpIranMaryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 16Call on the World Health Organization to send monitoring and treatment teams to #Iran in the catastrophic #Coronavirus situation. #HelpIranMaryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 17Khamenei bears the responsibility for over 360,000 deaths of our compatriots due to the Covid-19. The mullahs concealed, but the Iranian Resistance revealed the actual death toll in every province, preventing it from becoming routine and trivial. #HelpIranMaryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 18The provision of the minimum salary and subsistence of physicians and nurses is indispensable to public medical services and healthcare. The UN and the WHO should work with Iranian physicians and nurses to achieve their minimum rights. #HelpIranMaryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 19Khamenei &his regime have made social insurance useless; they have privatized health care &received fees for health insurance. They even charge people for vaccines. So, many people prefer to suffer pain &illness but not visit a doctor or hospital #HelpIranMaryam Rajavi .@Maryam_Rajavi Aug 20Khamenei fears the eruption of more uprisings. To close ranks against popular protests, he opened the path for spreading the #Coronavirus in #Iran and installed Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the #1988Massacre, as president. #HelpIran

A look back at the contradictory remarks made by Ali Khamenei and Hassan Rouhani over Covid19