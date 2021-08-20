(Video) A look at Iran’s Regime Media on COVID19

20th August, 2021 - The provision of the minimum salary and subsistence of physicians and nurses is indispensable to public medical services and healthcare. The UN and the WHO should work with Iranian physicians and nurses to achieve their minimum rights.

20th August, 2021 - Khamenei fears the eruption of more uprisings. To close ranks against popular protests, he opened the path for spreading the #Coronavirus in #Iran and installed Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the #1988Massacre, as president.

20th August, 2021 - Khamenei &his regime have made social insurance useless; they have privatized health care &received fees for health insurance. They even charge people for vaccines. So, many people prefer to suffer pain &illness but not visit a doctor

20th August, 2021 - Khamenei bears the responsibility for over 360,000 deaths of our compatriots due to the Covid-19. The mullahs concealed, but the Iranian Resistance revealed the actual death toll in every province, preventing it from becoming routine a

20th August, 2021 - Call on the World Health Organization to send monitoring and treatment teams to #Iran in the catastrophic #Coronavirus situation.

20th August, 2021 - Our compatriots must be able to preserve their cultural, religious and lingual identity. They must be able to speak, work and study in their mother tongues and promote them.

20th August, 2021 - The crime the regime leaders have committed, causing large-scale human casualties, is a crime against humanity.

20th August, 2021 - Etemad online Infographic about Vaccines cost.

The Import of the Most Expensive Vaccine in the World Will Cost Less Than $2 Billion for All Iranians.

The countless number of people killed by the coronavirus in Iran, leaving thousands of our compatriots grieving every day, are heart-wrenching for any freedom-loving and conscientious human being.”
— Hamid Enayat
PARIS, FRANCE, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “How much will it cost to buy the Covid -19 vaccine?” The state-run website Etemad Online, quoting regime officials, wrote in an infographic on August 13, 2021: “The Iranian people now need 50 million doses of Covid -19 vaccine to be safe against the disease.”

Etemad Online then examines four samples of vaccines that can be stored in the freezer to show the cost of vaccinating Iranian people.

According to this review, if 50 million doses were purchased:

The Moderna vaccine costs only $1.8 billion

The French Sanofi vaccine costs just $900 million

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine costs just $900 million

The Oxford, UK(AstraZeneca) vaccine costs just $300 million.

In 1998, only one example of astronomical embezzlement in the Ministry of Health of the regime, one billion and 300 million dollars of currency was lost.

Iran’s Regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wields direct control over hundreds of billions of dollars in assets, primarily held in so-called religious foundations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls a similar horde of wealth via a series of front companies. Any number of these resources could have been leveraged to facilitate a much more effective Covid response.

Instead, the regime has demonstrated contentment with sparse and poorly enforced lockdowns intended to mitigate public protest more than the spread of the coronavirus.

Khamenei specifically expressed his opposition to importing vaccines in January 2021. He left no doubt that he is the first individual responsible for killing thousands of deprived Iranians.

“The entry of American and British Covid-19 vaccines into the country is banned. I have told this to our officials, and now I am saying it publicly,” he said.

“If the Pfizer company can make the virus vaccine, why do they want to give it to us? They should use it themselves and not have such a high death rate… the same goes with the UK. I also don’t trust [vaccines approved by the World Health Organization].

I don’t know. Sometimes they want to check their vaccines on other nations to see if they work or not… I don’t have a good feeling about France either.”

It should be noted that Iran is currently in its worst wave of the coronavirus outbreak and is suffering increasing casualties, resulting from the criminal policy of the mullahs’ regime.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, August 20, 2021, that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities exceeds 374,300.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: “The countless number of people killed by the coronavirus in Iran, leaving thousands of our compatriots grieving every day, are heart-wrenching for any freedom-loving and conscientious human being.”


A look back at the contradictory remarks made by Ali Khamenei and Hassan Rouhani over Covid19

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

