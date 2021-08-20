Join TDCI for the “Investing: A Beginner’s Guide for Getting Started” Virtual Event and Build Your Financial Foundation

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “Investing: A Beginner’s Guide for Getting Started” virtual event that will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Investing in your early years is one of the best ways to lay a stable financial foundation for the long term. Allocating money wisely today can build the wealth and freedom you’ve always wanted for tomorrow. “Investing: A Beginner’s Guide for Getting Started” breaks down the basics of investing, dissects different investment strategies to help you gain a competitive advantage and explores the most common investing mistakes novice investors make when they first start out.

Engage with financial experts by asking questions live – via Facebook – and begin charting the path that makes sense for you. Panelists include Yanely Espinal (the Director of Educational Outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance), Saundra Davis (a financial coach and educator), Whitney Hansen (a financial and business coach and host of the Money Nerds podcast) and Matt Roling (an adjunct finance professor at Wayne State University).

After the live event, “Investing: A Beginner’s Guide for Getting Started” will be available on TDCI's Division of Securities YouTube playlist and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life.

A video of the most recently completed session “Investing — What’s New; What’s Not” featuring TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence can be seen in its entirety here.

“Investing: A Beginner’s Guide for Getting Started” is the sixth in a series of 60-minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events. The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

This series provides all Americans with quality and objective information needed to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security.

For more information visit, WI65.org.

###

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight. https://www.tn.gov/commerce.html | https://www.facebook.com/Tennessee- CommerceAndInsurance | https://twitter.com/TNCommerceInsur

The Investor Protection Trust (IPT) is a nonprofit organization devoted to investor education. More than half of all Americans are now invested in the securities markets, making investor education and protection vitally important. Since 1993 the Investor Protection Trust has worked with the states and at the national level to provide the independent, objective investor education needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions. www.investorprotection.org | facebook.com/InvestorProtectionTrust | twitter.com/IPT_Info

PBS Books is a multi-platform initiative celebrating PBS programming. Born out of the desire to develop original content that would appeal to vast audience of diverse readers, PBS Books hosts regular social and digital engagement events, as well as live coverage of important literary events across the country. In 2018, PBS Books launched a Library Engagement Program to build and enhance working relationships among libraries, local PBS stations, cultural institutions, and readers. Today, the Library Network has more than 1,800 partners. www.pbsbooks.org | www.facebook.com/PBSBooks1 | twitter.com/pbsbooks