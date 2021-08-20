Online Trading Academy Celebrates 25th Year in Business

A world leading investing and trading education company enters its 25th year as retail investors and traders flood the markets.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1997, Online Trading Academy is celebrating its 25th year in business, progressively emerging as a world leader in education and technology for retail traders and investors. With the massive boom of retail investors entering the financial markets, OTA plays a pivotal role in helping educate both newcomers and seasoned traders alike. According to JD Power, more than 10 Motley Fool, Charles Schwab who recently purchased TD Ameritrade, has opened nearly 5 million new accounts in the first half of 2021.

“I started OTA nearly 25 years ago with a vision of helping everyday traders and investors level the playing field with Wall Street,” said company CEO, Eyal Shahar. “From day one, we have committed ourselves to helping average people enter the markets with the knowledge and skill they need to trade with confidence. We are seeing a rapid convergence of technology and education and OTA is on the forefront of that revolution.”

Since 1997, OTA has served over 85,000 students with lifelong education so far, with on-location classes in over 35 education centers around the USA and the World (including Dubai, India, Singapore, and students in many more countries) and thousands of hours of self-paced and online courses and live learning sessions through a leading-edge student portal.

The company enjoys high customer satisfaction having collected over 200,000 post-class exit surveys averaging over a 94% satisfaction rating. This data is posted on their website in real-time every week.

In the last full pre-pandemic year of normal operation in 2019, OTA conducted over 3,000 on-location classes and 10,000 online sessions with more than 2.5 million attendances by students, provided by over 60 talented instructors.

In 2019, Online Trading Academy introduced CliK: the only integrated educational, analysis, and trading platform on the market and has fully integrated OTA’s proprietary core strategy methodology which can be customized for each end-user based on how and what they trade and invest.

OTA has become a prolific award winner for a combination of its Edtech and Fintech innovation. Not least of all, the awards are rolling in for its newest innovation CliK, which is increasingly recognized as a revolutionary first-of-a-kind, all-in-one integrated education, analysis, and trading platform. In June 2021 CliK won the People’s Choice Stevie Award for Best Fintech Solution based upon a public vote with more than 92,000 votes being cast. Just this month, OTA also won two more bronze Stevie Awards for CliK in the categories of Best Achievement in Product Innovation and Best Fintech Solution.

Mike Richardson, President of Online Trading Academy commented, “With the scale and scope of deep learning experiences that we facilitate with our students, helping them build their skills, evolve their proficiency and develop their confidence with retail trading and investing, we may well already have emerged as the world leader. Our development of CliK just accelerates our leadership position even further and we are only just getting started with what CliK makes possible on our development roadmap.” He went on to say, “Our OTA Research Center also helps curate research of retail traders and investors, in particular differentiating between those who are educated and those who are uneducated, a crucial difference which is often missed in the narrative. Research of our own students indicates very different insights from the prevailing 3rd party research. We look forward to the next 25 years of revolutionizing education, technology, and support for retail traders and investors”

About OTA

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a leader in financial education for people looking to build skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 25th year, has expanded to more than 35 worldwide education centers, has served over 85,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 210,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 580,000 people have attended.