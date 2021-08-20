The Next Evolution in Gaming For Gains: DFSocial Gaming

/EIN News/ -- Spain, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video games have come a long way since the days of Atari, Sega, and Nintendo. After a decade of gamers playing in solitude, connecting players worldwide became a new and very profitable business model for the gaming industry.



However, through the evolution of video games, both console and PC games suffer from the same issues, where gamers feel like they lost the battle due to paying large amounts for skins, maps, weapons, and worthless items once the game becomes outdated. Developers of mobile games are also guilty of adopting the current 'Pay2Play' model that doesn't benefit the gamers and only themselves in the long term.

Enter DFSocial Gaming

The DFSocial Gaming Platform is the opposite of those mentioned above and allows gamers to compete for cryptos with the 'Play2Earn' model - even for free (Free2Play). If you're new to DFS, go to the Discord channel and ask for a 'Sponsor' to get started. It's quick and painless!

DFS was created just eight months ago and is still in its infancy as the ecosystem is still developing and constantly being improved. As an NFT -based gaming platform, unique perks, bonuses, and early access privileges will vary based on the rarity of the NFT a user holds. The rarest NFTs will offer the biggest bonuses, such as a boost in earning potential for every tournament the holder competes in.

The Unique DFS Gamer/Sponsor Dynamic

Gamers are for those who want to compete in tournaments by playing video games. Gamers get to keep 100% of all their gaming rewards. This role suits anyone who has gaming skills, the time, and the desire to put in the work.

Sponsors are those who want to compete in tournaments by essentially hiring a gamer to play video games. Sponsors will split all gaming rewards with the Gamer. This role suits anyone with a strong network of skilled gamers, those who lack time to practice or play, or those who don't want to play but still want to earn profits.

Unique Selection of Games Offered

DFS takes great pride in the quality of games that make the list and offers some of the biggest and most popular games to date. From traditional card and board games to the latest PC games, listening to our community has been the key to our success since they will have a say in the next game listed. (Expect a new game, shorty!)

League of Legends

Counter-Strike GO (Global Offensive)

Chess

Poker

Brawl Stars

Call of Duty Warzone

Rocket League

Minecraft

Valorant

Stay up-to-date with the latest tournament announcements, access customer support, and hang out with the DFSocial community - all happening on our Discord channel.

DFSocial Ecosystem Update:

New DFS Headquarters - The team is excited to announce that we have officially moved into our new offices; we're expanding to prepare for the expected growth that comes with an expanding ecosystem and community!

DFS Staking Pool on BSC - As the ETH Staking will be coming to an end, we've decided to grant the community's wish (since they've been requesting it for a while) and we’ve just released a staking pool on the Binance Smart Chain! You can now stake your $bDFSocial tokens earned from gaming rewards directly to the BSC staking pool - with no conversions necessary!

The NFT Marketplace - The Marketplace will allow users to put DFS NFTs up for auction (sales only, bidding/buying will be added later). In the future, it may be possible to sell non-DFS NFTs through other methods.

Multi-Sponsoring Capabilities - This new feature will allow Sponsors to register Gamers with the same wallet in the same tourney! DFS Sponsors will no longer need to use separate wallets for multiple Gamers.

A Redesigned Tournaments Section - Players/Sponsors can both see their scores, rewards, and all relevant data on the tournaments in a more visually pleasing and efficient layout for viewing.

A Redesigned Profile Page - DFS users can soon expect an updated profile page which will include some new statistics and a much-improved UI (User-Interface).

New Partnerships & Collaborations - The team is very close to an agreement with a competitive team, with quite a few streamers involved. Several partnerships with other crypto projects are also being considered to bring new features and more value to the DFS ecosystem. The next Warzone event is on the verge of being finalized for an even bigger and exciting turn-out!

With all the recent developments, the team is hungrier than ever to continue building progress; we couldn't be more thrilled to share this experience with our community. We're all very excited to see where DFS will be in 2022, but we're going to do everything we can to make it nothing short of a huge success!

Don’t forget to check out the AMA (Ask Me Anything) that took place this past Saturday (August 14th) where the team answered several frequently asked questions from the community. As always, you can always reach out to us on Discord for any questions or concerns!

Find all our links to social media via our LinkTree .

We hope to see you all there!

-Team DFS

