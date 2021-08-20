Submit Release
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 11,534 In the last 7 days: 72,115 Cumulatively: 2,272,373

Hospitalized New: 22 In the last 7 days: 117 Critical Cases: 42

Deaths Today: 16 In the last 7 days: 66 Cumulatively: 996

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 496 (4.3%) In the last 7 days: 3,495 (4.8%)

Recovered Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 74

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 8,171 First dose: 969,734 Both doses: 410,218

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

