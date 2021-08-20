Embedded Analytics Market 2021 | Industry in-depth analysis, Revenue along with future trend
Rise in adoption of integrated analytics into various business applications & surge in the importance of big data and IoT among organizations drive the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The massive growth in data generation and technological advancements is enabling the people across the world to harness the increasing value of analytics across business applications. These tools allow them to view data in context, attain valuable insight at the point of decision, and ultimately lead to better outcomes.
The global embedded analytics market generated $25.13 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $60.28 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global embedded analytics market based on deployment model, business application, analytics tool, industry vertical, and region.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 140 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2325
Based on business application, the sales & marketing segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2023. The report also analyzes the finance segment during the forecast period.
Based on deployment model, the cloud-based deployment model segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2016 to 2023. The report also analyzes the on-premise deployment model segment.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2325
Based on region, North America contributed the highest share of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the report also analyzes regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA from 2020 to 2027.
Profiling Key Players: Birst, Inc., Information Builders., Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Logi Analytics, Microstrategy Inc., Qlik Technologies, and Tibco (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2e05a04043d4cfe5f67678b36aa7e6b9
Covid-19 scenario:
1. The software tools based on embedded analytics help government to provide relevant information about Covid-19.
2. The embedded analytical tools help users to work smarter and more efficiently during work from home.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2325
Similar Reports -
1. IoT Analytics Market
2. Legal Analytics Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn