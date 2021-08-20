Submit Release
Real Life Love Triangle Unfolds in "Blind Passion: A True Story of Magnificent Love"

Vincent Perry recounts passionate affair between housewife and her blind lover

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his memoir, author Vincent I. Perry recounts a real-life love story, a forbidden affair he pursued with a married woman whose relationship with her husband had long since withered. Perry shows readers the true meaning of "Blind Passion" and how a remarkable woman changed his life.

"Blind Passion: A True Story of Magnificent Love" chronicles the affair between the author with Dorothy, a middle-aged woman whose marriage had long since died. She is the perspective character of the narrative, and the author portrays himself as a secondary character as to show Dorothy's extraordinariness. It unfolds between 1965 and 1976, at a university in Illinois. Readers will see how the unlikely affair between a blind college student and a mother of three began and ultimately culminated in a happy marriage of 30 years. With this memoir, Perry honors his beloved and loving Dorothy, who was the light of his life and a source of immeasurable joy.

By focusing on Dorothy's perspective, Perry shows readers the perspective of a brilliant and intelligent woman, as well as a devoted mother, and how her first marriage had taken a turn for the worst. Living with constant frustration and trapped in an unrewarding marriage, she decided to free herself and embark on a series of pursuits. Pursuing singing and swimming, finding personal success and building her own confidence, she finally escaped her conventional home life by volunteering for blind students at the university. This was not without its fair share of challenges, however, as relatives often criticized her. But the blind students she helped appreciated her loving nature, remarkable personality, and the efforts she made to improve their lives. They became her dear friends and in time, one of these students fell in love with her - and she with him.

Vincent Perry narrates their affair, how it began and the difficulties they faced, and how their bond of love helped Dorothy free herself from her first loveless marriage, allowing her to marry for a second time and find the fulfillment she deserved. With this unconventional love story, Perry pays tribute to the power of true love, which knows no boundaries.

To write this tale, Perry reconstructed his wife's diary entries and drew from his own memories of those days. With this he honors her memory and raises awareness for marital issues and how divorce can help many unhappy spouses have a second chance.

“Before 1970 or so divorce in our society was neither common nor socially acceptable. Consequently, many young women who, like Dorothy, graduated from high school shortly after World War II quickly married and began having children, as the conventions of the day largely dictated. But after ten years or so many of these women found themselves to be unhappy in their marriages, but social conventions required them to endure their unhappiness until finally
divorce began to be socially acceptable. The consequence was that many longstanding marriages began to break up, and many divorcees rediscovered happiness in newly formed marriages.” Perry says.


About the Author
Vincent I. Perry has a PhD in ancient history, spent four decades as a college professor at several universities, authored numerous books and scholarly articles, and was happily married. He has been interviewed by Kate Delaney.

