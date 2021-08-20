Gulf Land Structures LLC Completes Acquisition of LQT Industries LLC’s Assets & Services
Gulf Land Structures LLC
Gulf Land Structures LLC (GLS) announced today they have acquired all the living quarters assets and Repair & Maintenance business of LQT Industries LLC(LQT)
While servicing our traditional offshore oil & gas customers, this newly acquired inventory also allows us to provide larger workforce camps to our construction, military, and disaster relief clients.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Land Structures LLC (GLS) announced today they have acquired all the living quarters assets and Repair & Maintenance business of LQT Industries LLC (LQT) from Dynamic Industries. The acquired assets are in various locations throughout the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf Coast region.
— Bart Davis, Managing Member of GLS
The transaction combines two industry leaders in the temporary workforce housing and service market which will enable Gulf Land to offer its customers 0ne of the largest most modern temporary housing fleets available in the market. This combination consolidates LQT’s lightweight aluminum rental buildings alongside GLS’s existing fiberglass rental building inventory. This combined rental inventory will enhance the solutions Gulf Land is able to offer its broad client base including from oil & gas operators, EPC contractors, project developers, the US Department of Defense, FEMA and other companies that specialize in disaster recovery.
Bart Davis, Managing Member of GLS remarked “We are excited to enhance our building inventory and service capabilities through the acquisition of LQT’s assets. In addition to servicing our traditional offshore oil & gas customers, the additional building inventory acquired from LQT allows Gulf Land to further diversify our business by providing larger workforce camps to our construction, project development, military, and disaster relief customers. Our buildings are ideally suited for project locations where severe windstorms are a concern as they are designed to withstand Cat 5 hurricane force winds.”
Emile Dumesnil, President & CEO of Dynamic Industries “We have continually sought consolidation in the fragmented temporary living quarter (TLQ) rental market, and in fact LQT’s TLQ rental fleet is a combination of 3 early participants in the industry. The combination with Gulf Land represents a step change in the TLQ rental market bringing together two sizeable fleets and making Gulf Land one of the largest operators of TLQ rental fleets along the Gulf Coast, more capable than ever of becoming the one-stop shop for TLQ’s to the offshore oil & gas market, the onshore industrial market, and importantly, the disaster response market. Gulf Land’s large resource base will give them the unmatched status of being the ‘ready-reserve’ fleet to the disaster response market. Going forward, LQT will continue to operate in the equipment rental business servicing the offshore and onshore construction industries and in the new construction of modular living quarters for sale to companies like Gulf Land and other end users of living quarters.”
About Gulf Land Structures LLC.
Gulf Land Structures is committed to providing our customers with the most innovative, and advanced technology available on the living quarters’ market today. We specialize in the design, construction, and servicing of all accommodation buildings including those with USCG, ABS, SOLAS, and IMO regulations. Our management team and technical staff have extensive experience in the living quarters’ industry and our customers have come to trust and respect the flexibility and innovative approach from our experienced engineering and design teams.
Gulf Land offers living quarter and support equipment rentals and fabrication as well as offering certified technicians in HVAC, Electrical Plumbing, Carpentry / Joiners, Industrial Insulation, Mold Abatement, Asbestos Abatement through our services division.
