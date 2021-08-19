Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, AUG. 19, 2021

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs Division 919-707-3004 or andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Statement from Commissioner Troxler regarding agricultural damage in Western N.C. from Tropical Storm Fred

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler released the following statement after touring storm damage today in Western N.C. and meeting with farmers who suffered crop and infrastructure damage and losses.

“The crop, nursery and infrastructure damage I saw today was very reminiscent of the damage we saw in the 2004 floods, especially in Haywood, Transylvania and some of the surrounding counties. It will take some time to fully assess agricultural damages, but we saw lots of damage where floodwaters completely washed over fields, which prevents farmers from harvesting their vegetables. We also saw nurseries washed away and we saw some significant infrastructure damage.

“We met with farmers in Bethel and Mills River to hear their concerns. We were asked about disaster assistance and we will be working with the legislature to see what may be available.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you have seen crop damage or crops that can’t be harvested, it’s still emotional for everyone. Farmers have been through this before, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”

