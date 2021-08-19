Dooya Media Group Announces OTT AVOD Distribution Deal with Firefly Rev Studios
Dooya Media Group Announces OTT AVOD Distribution Deal with Firefly Rev Studios
A female-led and operated video content studio with a timely slate of diverse, original film and television properties, Firefly Rev Studios selects Dooya Media Group as its exclusive distributor and syndicator to Dooya’s ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) OTT (broadband Over-the-Top) video network and linear OTT FAST channels
Firefly Rev Studios, LLC (Firefly; FFRS) has entered into an exclusive agreement with OTT distributor Dooya Media Group, Inc. (Dooya; DMG) to disseminate and monetize Firefly’s wide range of original film and television content via Dooya’s extensive ad supported broadband network. The arrangement gives Firefly entre into Dooya’s 40+ OTT platform partners, including all the majors--The Roku Channel, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Redbox, PLEX, Vix and Univision’s PrendeTV -- as well as leading AVOD OTT scheduled streaming channel platforms such as XUMO, LG, Local Now and RadTV. In addition, DMG management will be facilitating and contributing to external producing services, including packaging and financing for new titles.
“Our ethos hinges on collaboration,” said Pam Renall, Firefly COO and former VP of Ad Operations at National Cinemedia. “And we appreciate that similarity with Dooya’s team. They’re open to crafting innovative models leveraging their metadata, which meshes really well with our focus on extending incremental revenue streams. And it’s more than a bonus that they’ve such reach—their distribution platforms partners are a Who’s Who in OTT!”
Founded by established entertainment executives Krista Gano, Laura Carson and Pam Renall, FFRS infuses collaboration into its entire process: curation, development and production. The team has doubled down on the OTT space in part due to the sector’s demand for unique content, which for Firefly runs the gamut from thought-provoking to “downright fun.”
“We love Firefly’s commitment to growing audiences through authenticity,” said DMG CEO John Wells. “They understand that on ad supported platforms originality counts, it keeps viewers hooked. In OTT new stories are snapped up, and brands seek that freshness. Their interest in emerging tech like VR and NFTs also intrigues us—our team has a deep background in interactivity; we don’t shy away from new monetization paths. And of course we also like this deal because they’re good people with a lot of passion for what they do. Joining forces we’ll unleash a super power of positive, productive energy.”
About Firefly Rev Studios
Firefly Rev Studios is a female-owned and operated Film/Television/Content Studio. FFRS curates, develops, produces and delivers unique, original programming in the OTT space, including VR and NFT. With a focus on enhancing incremental revenue streams, FFRS collaborates to create seamless and authentic avenues for channels and brands to reach and grow their audiences. Content that keeps audiences engaged and coming back for more! https://www.fireflyrev.com
About Dooya Media Group
Dooya Media Group, Inc. (DMG) is an enterprise OTT video workflow platform and distribution service which offers superior data-driven solutions for Free Access Streaming Television (FAST) Channels and Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming content. The company’s proprietary workflow and data optimization process brings efficiencies to onboarding, delivery and search, yielding better reach for advertisers and higher revenue for content creators. http://dooyatv.com
Media Contact:
info@fireflyrev.com, 720-635-3841
press@dooya.tv, 310-452-0693
