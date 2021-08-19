Recovery Beach Addiction Treatment Centers Provides A Beautiful and Holistic Recovery Experience

The center is one of the most sought-after substance abuse treatment facilities in California.

GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery Beach Addiction Treatment Centers is pleased to announce it has openings for those seeking substance abuse support in a holistic and relaxing setting.Based in Southern California , Recovery Beach provides a full continuum of care ranging from detoxification and residential care to intensive outpatient treatment. Although Recovery Beach offers luxury facilities and upscale amenities, the program is designed from the ground up to be compatible with most insurance providers – meaning clients can enroll with few out-of-pocket expenses.Recently, Recovery Beach Addiction Treatment Centers is announcing it has availability in its first-class facility - now and in the coming months. This announcement comes as the treatment center is just opening its doors at our newest location in Orange County“The upsetting truth is that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only had an impact on individuals who contract the virus, but it has also had a devastating impact on those suffering from addictions,” says Jason Landver. “Many people have lost their jobs, are working in isolation, or are feeling the stress of what’s happening in the world. As such, we are seeing many suffer from alcohol or drug dependence with numbers continuing to increase daily. These are regular, hard-working people who are simply looking for a way to cope during these stressful times. Fortunately, we are ready and able to help those wishing to address these addictions in a beautiful and peaceful setting.”To support individuals looking to live a life enriched by sobriety, Recover Beach offers a host of professional and holistic addictions services and program features, including:Virtual tour of the facilityTreatment is Covered by most insurance companies100% confidential admission processTreatment for all types of substance abuse and addictionDual-diagnosis strategy that focuses on the underlying causes of addictionDetoxification and inpatient residential treatmentOutpatient treatment and sober living supportAnd more!For more information about Recovery Beach, please visit https://recoverybeach.com/ About Recovery Beach Addiction Treatment CentersRecovery Beach is located in the heart of Southern California, just outside of Los Angeles in a beautiful suburban setting. The facility offers a serene environment that is free of distractions, enabling patients to focus on themselves and their recovery. Southern California offers some of the best weather in the country, along with natural wildlife and a beautiful landscape, making it an ideal environment to promote sobriety.