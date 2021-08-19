Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Slams President Biden’s Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joe Biden was planning to require nursing home staff to take the coronavirus vaccine.  

 

“Nursing homes have already had numerous opportunities to offer the vaccine to residents and staff,” said Governor Ricketts.  “We encourage everyone to get the vaccine, and if you have concerns talk to you doctor.  The heavy hand of government should not force vaccinations.  Nebraska already has a shortage of healthcare workers, and the President’s mandate will push people out of the industry and only make it more difficult to take care of our elderly and most vulnerable.”

 

