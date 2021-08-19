Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 August 2021)

New Cases: 187 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 59,048 Active Cases: 12,004 Total Recovered: 44,784 (479 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 278 (46 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 41 Total Test Conducted: 374,045 (1,345 New) Total Deaths: 2,028 (16 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 465,155 (345 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 176,934 (6,812 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 146,287 (12,939New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 323,221 (19,751)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

