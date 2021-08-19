Submit Release
Air Quality permits under review for August 19

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the public comment period.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modified sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch

Monroe County Cargill Incorporated – 17540 Monroe-Wapello Road, Eddyville Project No. 21-283. Modify a Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit to allow replacement of a baghouse. The public comment period ends Sept. 20.

Muscatine County Grain Processing Corporation – 1600 Oregon St., Muscatine. Project No. 21-223. The purpose of this project is to increase the annual limit on the amount of wet feed handled in the Wet Feed Pad and Truck Loadout and to increase the hourly sulfur dioxide emission limit. The public comment period ends Sept. 17.

