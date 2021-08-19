Functional Coil Coating Market to grow at 4.7% CAGR through 2025 and to surpass $948.8 million
Functional Coil Coatings Market growth is driven by increasing application of textured metals in furniture and construction industry.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a new report on Functional Coil Coating Market to cross $948.8 million by 2025 and to grow 4.8% CAGR over 2018 – 2025. In addition to, consumers changing demand for designs and aesthetics of home appliances has increased the use of pre-coated metal in home appliances industry which is further spurring the global functional coil coatings industry. Use of organic ingredients and recycling of the waste and coating tools is expected to drive the functional coil coatings market growth in the near future.
The global functional coil coatings market based on technology is bifurcated into liquid coatings and powder coating. The liquid coating method is a traditional method of coating.
On the other hand, powder coating is an emerging coating method, which is gaining popularity owing to its minimal waste output and easy application methods.
Advancements in coil coating technology such as use of organic materials and recycling the coating tools are fueling the growth of the functional coil coatings market. These technologies facilitate consumers to apply the coatings in desired texture and quantity.
In addition, they provide wider opportunity for pigment customization.
The global functional coil coatings market has witnessed a significant growth in end-user industries. Functional coil coated metals are widely applicable in these industries, owing to the elimination of the cost required for setting up coating plant and quick availability of the pre-coated metals.
Moreover, upsurge in demand for texturization of pre-coated metal boosts the growth of the functional coil coatings market.
Some of the key players in the functional coil coatings market include KCC paints SDN BHD, KelCoatings Limited, Daikin industries, Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NIPSEA group, BASF SE, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems (Axalta), Akzo Nobel N.V., and PPG Industries.
Functional Coil Coating Market By End User
1. Construction
2. Appliances
3. Automobile Industry
4. Others
Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the functional coil coatings market.
