Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara Attorneys Named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022
PLDO Principals Gary R. Pannone and William E. O’Gara recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas in the Providence/Metro Region.JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is pleased to announce that ten attorneys in multiple practice areas have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022 in the Providence/Metro Region and Massachusetts. Best Lawyers® compiles its lists of Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch by practice area and geographic location by conducting peer reviews in which hundreds of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch attorneys are those lawyers recognized for their “outstanding professional excellence” who have been practicing for less than 10 years.
In addition, the firm announced that two PLDO principals, Gary R. Pannone and William E. O’Gara, have been named Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in Rhode Island. Attorney Pannone was selected for his business practice and Attorney O’Gara for his employment law practice. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan location is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” The award reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among their peers for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.
The list of all PLDO lawyers and their practice areas selected by their peers for recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022 follows:
-Kas R. DeCarvalho – Corporate Law
-William P. Devereaux – Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-Collar
-Joel K. Goloskie – Health Care Law (Massachusetts)
-Brian J. Lamoureux – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
-Matthew A. Lopes Jr. – Government Relations Practice and Mediation
-Patrick J. McBurney – Commercial Litigation (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
-LaTri-c-ea McClendon-Hunt – Alternative Dispute Resolution (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
-William E. O’Gara – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment, and Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers (Lawyer of the Year: Employment Law – Management )
-Gary R. Pannone – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, and Securities / Capital Markets Law (Lawyer of the Year: Securities / Capital Markets Law)
-Matthew C. Reeber – Litigation – Labor and Employment
Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become regarded as the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice. Based on exhaustive peer-review evaluation, its methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional capabilities of their colleagues in the same geographical and legal practice areas.
For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
Flynn Consulting Group LLC
email us here