Law student Jakob Wissel reflects on extensive charity work
Student and volunteer Jakob Wissel looks back on years of charity work and other philanthropic efforts.
I believe in giving back to the community and supporting those in need wherever possible, and always have done”OCALA,, FL, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From supporting the Salvation Army to arranging holiday season food and toy drives, Florida native Jakob Wissel has worked tirelessly for many years to help a wealth of crucial charities, nonprofit organizations, and other good causes. Since childhood, the law student has, he reports, been wholly committed to doing his very best for others in the community.
"I believe in giving back to the community and supporting those in need wherever possible, and always have done," says law student Jakob Wissel, speaking from his home in Central Florida.
Wissel was born and raised in the Florida city of Ocala. Growing up, he attended Blessed Trinity Catholic School from preschool until 8th grade. A proud Boy Scout as a young man, he quickly earned Eagle Scout recognition. "I also grew up attending First United Methodist Church," he explains, "where I sang in the choir and served as an acolyte and crucifer."
Jakob Wissel credits his upbringing and the church with instilling much of his charitable nature into him. "I went with the church on a mission trip to Peru," reveals the Florida-based law student, "and another one to Costa Rica."
After earning his high school diploma, Wissel went on to study at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He then subsequently forged a successful sales career for himself before deciding to study law.
Wissel already holds a bachelor's degree in political science from his time at Tampa's USF. He also maintains paralegal certification from the public research university, which has additional campuses in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.
Jakob Wissel remains committed to volunteering around ongoing studies
"Throughout my studies, I've always remained focused on volunteering wherever possible," Jakob Wissel reveals. To date, Wissel has volunteered at the Salvation Army, Interfaith, and Blessed Trinity Elder Care Center.
The Salvation Army is a global charitable organization with a worldwide membership of over 1.7 million individuals. Closer to home, Interfaith is committed to the rewarding journey of building a stronger and more active community in Central Florida, according to Wissel.
Meanwhile, Blessed Trinity Elder Care Center is an adult day care facility in the student and volunteer's home city of Ocala. "The organization reflects the love that the parish community of Blessed Trinity has for our local area's older adults," he explains, "who need special care and attention."
Wissel has also participated in various other philanthropic and charitable efforts while studying, including organizing all-important food and toy drives in the run-up to the holidays, he reports.
Outside of his studies and charity work, Jakob Wissel is similarly passionate about music, history, travel, football, basketball, track, horseback riding, and rock climbing. All the while still closely involved with his local church, he further enjoys spending as much time as possible with his close friends and family.
