Pageant Queen Challenges Beauty Standards and Uses Social Media to Spread the Message #GirlYes

Pageant queen, Mrs. New Jersey America 2020, Chimere Nicole Haskins , is taking the world by storm by spreading her powerful message, #GirlYes, through social media.Chimere Nicole Haskins is the CEO of Chimere Nicole Salon LLC, a wife and mother of two beautiful daughters (Ariel and Leah), humanitarian, entrepreneur, writer, social media influencer and a great all-round personality. Chimere is also the current Mrs. New Jersey America 2020 and previously held the title of Mrs. Trenton, where she was a community advocate for various organizations within the city.In her most recent news, Chimere is addressing the issues of underserved communities and black girls who do not receive the same opportunities as others. To do this, Chimere is using her pageantry experience to advocate for, and bring funding to, organizations that are not publicized in local New Jersey communities through her platform, Girl Yes . The goal of the Girl Yes platform is to help young women of color to see and understand unlimited possibilities – particularly by seeing Chimere's own success."Girl Yes is an adjective I use to affirm who I am and everything I am capable of," says Chimere. "To affirm Girl Yes, you are simply stating that you are bold, ambitious, and a beautiful woman. Thus, nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams – whether you want to start a business, build a personal brand, or become a queen. The answer will always be Girl Yes. This is what being a queen is all about – it's turning nothing into something and celebrating the victories along the way."Chimere continues, "I love to share my story with other women because they are inspired by all of the things I have been able to achieve with little to no resources, guidance or direction. I was just a woman with a vision, yet I have been able to impact thousands of lives across the world by sharing my journey and providing resources to other women on how to do the same. In 2019, it was placed in my spirit that I needed to write out a step-by-step guide detailing all the tools I used to change my mindset. Shifting my mindset was the catalyst that changed my life forever. So, I needed to share a strategic way with which someone could do the same. I launched the self-titled book on Amazon, and it quickly became a bestseller. I knew then I had finally found a way to bridge my purpose with my destiny."Since the launch of Girl Yes, Chimere has traveled across the country spreading this initiative. Recently, Chimere represented New Jersey in the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas, where she shared the message of Girl Yes on a national stage. Through book sales, Chimere has been able to create a Girl Yes business scholarship program where she has donated thousands of dollars to local women's shelters and youth organizations.For more information about Chimere and her #GirlYes movement, please visit www.chimerenicole.com . Girl Yes, the 30-day guide to becoming bold, ambitious, and beautiful is also available on her website, as well as on Amazon.About Chimere Nicole HaskinsAs the reigning Mrs. New Jersey America 2020, Chimere Nicole Haskins has amassed a large following on her social media platforms with over 170,000 followers. She uses the power of social media to spread the message of her platform, #GirlYes, and always highlights the fact that while physically she doesn't fit the traditional mold of a beauty queen, her unrelenting determination has nonetheless catapulted her into the limelight.Furthermore, Chimere enjoys working and nurturing relationships with people from various backgrounds and cultures, which is achieved through her excellent communication skills and ability to establish a good rapport with them.Chimere Nicole Haskins is a leader who is dedicated to the greater good of all. She is always eager to try new things just for the sake of experiencing new highs and lows. Chimere is, without a doubt, an inspiration and source of motivation to lots of people and is very much appreciated both in her local community and amongst all who have encountered her.