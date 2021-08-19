HODL Listing at LBank On 20 August

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI — LBank, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HODL on August 20, 2021. For all LBank users, the HODL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on August 20.

Decentralized finance is playing an increasingly important role in the crypto world. It is unsurprising that DeFi projects are gaining ever greater popularity. One of these projects is called the DeFi Coins Protocol. Another important milestone has now been reached for the token DeFi Coin (HOLD 2.0). The listing on the LBank Exchange will follow from Aug. 20, 2021. HODL is a community-driven token on the Binance Smart Chain. Simply hold HODL to earn daily BNB rewards, plus tokens in reflection and discover the future of money.

What is the HODL

For HODL, being listed on LBank means that it is now able to reach out to a wider audience of investors and users of its platform, and is strategically positioning itself to be available to the parts of the market that have the highest demand for it. HODL has a lot of features and functionalities that make it a perfect choice for anyone who wants an easy way to grow their wealth. Primarily, users can achieve this simply by holding HODL tokens in their wallets and earning the native token paid out directly and automatically to their wallets continually. In addition, users of the HODL platform also earn daily BNB rewards if holding the token in a compatible wallet such as SafePal or MetaMask with 0% transfer off the exchange.

Multiple Ways to Earn $BNB and Reflections with Hodl Token

HODL uses two-way auto-triggered buy-back mechanisms to ensure sustainable growth of price and volume. The buy-backs are triggered by eligible Sell Transactions and Re-invest call functions. HODL’s use of Fibonacci pools makes the reward pool sustainable. The amount of reward distribution will increase with the market cap and will be sustained in case of volume decrease at any given time, thereby making it sustainable for the long term.

There is also a reward and reinvestment percentage option that can automatically reinvest the daily rewards into both HODL and BNB in any proportion preferred by the individual. When connected to https://Hodltoken.net with a compatible wallet (e.g. SafePal, MetaMask) if reinvesting on a daily claim, HODL will give 10% more tokens and burn 50% more from the total supply, making it a useful and lucrative way to further compound one’s earnings within a deflationary model. Further, HODL has an Automatic Liquidity Pool, with 2% of every transaction contributed towards continually generating further liquidity on Pancake Swap, benefitting long-term HODL holders. On top of that, there is an RFI static reward; 2% of every transaction is taken and re-distributed to all HODL holders. The burn address is also a holder — thus each transaction helps deflate the supply by the RFI also reflecting the burn address.

In addition, LBank has supported HODL 2.0 trading dividends. LBank will take a system snapshot of HODL 2.0 transactions every day and issue corresponding subsidies at t + 1.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

