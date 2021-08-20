Everyone’s Flocking to Florida: New Home Construction is Booming in Westlake, Fl, at Sky Cove South

The Sand Dollar 4 is a two-story beauty, offering magnificent living spaces and flexibility. Sky Cove's Largest Floor Plan - Seaview Contemporary Model Westlake Adventure Park

WESTLAKE, FL, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 900 people a day are moving to Florida, according to state CFO Jimmy Patronis, and many of these interstate relocations can be tracked to Florida’s favorable cost-benefit ratio.

Lower housing and living costs and no personal income tax, combined with abundant business opportunities and year-round good weather, are motivating many young adults and families—not just empty-nesters and retirees—to make a permanent move to Florida.

The state’s population has grown at double the rate of the rest of the United States from 2010 to 2020. This exceptional growth, recorded by the U.S. Census Bureau and reported by the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, is an increase of 14.6%, or 2.7 million residents.

Financial Incentives Drive Economic Development

While large numbers of incoming Florida residents arrive from high-tax states such as Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, families from all over the country are choosing to call Florida home—and businesses are, too.

“Florida certainly has a winning formula for business attraction,” said John Boyd, CEO of The Boyd Company, in an article published by Business Insider last May.

Companies located in traditional markets like Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and overseas are looking at Florida, including Palm Beach County, for both expansion opportunities and whole-office relocations.

While agribusiness and aerospace industries are well established in Florida, banking, finance, and technology industries are leading a new charge to South Florida. West Palm Beach is offering financial incentives to companies that relocate to the city, according to Business Insider, and homebuilders are doing the same.

This pro-business, pro-family strategy is creating abundant employment and affordable home buying prospects for existing county residents and newcomers.

Westlake: South Florida’s Newest City in Booming Palm Beach County

With an average temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit allowing year-round recreation opportunities, individuals and families are flocking to Palm Beach County—permanently.

After the upheavals of the global pandemic, “…people are understanding more and more that this is where they want to be,” said Kelly Smallridge, CEO of the Business Development Board (BDB) of Palm Beach County.

The city of Westlake, in central Palm Beach County, is seeing a home construction boom in 2021. Westlake is the county’s newest municipality and was incorporated in 2017. Westlake residents enjoy resort-style amenities with an old-school neighborhood feel—a combination that is well-suited for all stages of life. Convenient access to employment centers, cultural attractions and family fun is also driving growth in Westlake.

Westlake’s Sky Cove and Sky Cove South

Boutique builder Label & Co. first Westlake development, Sky Cove, has nearly sold out. Following that success, Label and Co. is now selling Sky Cove South, its second gated neighborhood in Westlake. Sky Cove South has 197 home sites with any of its eight one- and two-story models available on any of the lots.

Floor plans with 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms are available; several models offer optional dens and lofts at no additional charge. Every Label & Co. home includes hurricane impact glass windows and doors, quartz countertops, oversized kitchen islands, gypsum concrete second stories for sound insulation and more. First-floor master suites—and double-master suites—are available, too.

Sky Cove South is within walking or biking distance of Westlake Adventure Park, a waterpark and outdoor recreation area open to Westlake residents and their guests.

Earlier this year, Label & Co.’s Sky Cove of Westlake was awarded five Homebuyers’ Choice Awards from customer experience management company Eliant, including first place in Design Experience.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/.

More About Sky Cove South

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove South, a gated neighborhood of 197 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With 8 new, one- and two-story, 3- to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove South is truly the perfect neighborhood for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove South Sales Center is located at Sky Cove of Westlake

5568 Starfish Road, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Directions: Take Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard. From Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, turn East onto Town Center Parkway North and follow signs to Sky Cove Models.

For more information and appointments visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/ or call 561-792-3004.

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big-builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 30-plus years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. Its under-construction community, Sky Cove of Westlake, is nearly sold out. The recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.