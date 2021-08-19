Governor Phil Scott Opens Application Process for Chair of the Natural Resources Board

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is seeking applicants for the Natural Resources Board (NRB) to fill the chair position, which is currently held by Interim Chair Don Rendall.

The NRB oversees the administration of Act 250, Vermont’s land use and development law. Act 250 was enacted in 1970 to balance development and environmental protections.

A full job description for this role can be found here. In summary, the chair is charged with overseeing operation of Vermont’s Act 250 program with fair, efficient and effective permitting and enforcement. They will lead a statewide staff of approximately 25, supporting nine volunteer regional district environmental commissions, and presiding over the 5-person NRB. Responsibilities include leading the development and implementation of the NRB’s strategic plan, as well as the development and implementation of business modernizations designed to improve the Act 250 permitting process within current statutes. The chair will work closely with other relevant agencies and departments to achieve positive, effective results, balancing the imperatives of strong economic development, environmental protection and responsible growth to meet the needs of the people of Vermont.

“We know Act 250 can have a significant impact on local economies across the state, and while we work with the legislature on much-needed modernization of this 50+ year old law, it is critical we continue to improve our processes to make sure we offer a consistent, quality service and a vision for supporting both environmental protections and smart, responsible economic growth,” said Governor Scott.

Those interested in appointment should complete the application, which can be found by clicking here, by Friday, September 10.

