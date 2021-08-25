Authenticity Expert Vern Oakley Urges Corporate Leaders to ‘Get Real’ with Stakeholders
Author, Filmmaker & Creative Director of video production agency Tribe Pictures discusses video communication for business professionals in The CEO Magazine.
As a modern business leader, your ability to communicate effectively with your employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders is increasingly dependent on your on-screen presence and persona.”CHATHAM, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers of The CEO Magazine, many of whom are among the world’s business elite, are urged to ‘get real’ when it comes to their ability to connect with audiences on video in a new viewpoint article from award-winning Author, Filmmaker and Authenticity Expert Vern Oakley.
— Vern Oakley
“As a modern business leader, your ability to communicate effectively with your employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders is increasingly dependent on your on-screen presence and persona,” Oakley says in the piece, which is available on The CEO Magazine website here [https://bit.ly/3Bc9iz6]. And he should know – as the founder and creative director of Tribe Pictures (www.tribepictures.com), he’s directed hundreds of top executives in engaging and impactful corporate videos over the past three decades.
Oakley has distilled the deep experience and insights he gleaned from this work, along with his role as a professor, lecturer and past president of the International Quorum of Motion Picture Producers, into his book, “Leadership in Focus: Bringing Out Your Best On Camera.” This recently published bestseller is a literal handbook on how top leaders in business, academia and cultural institutions can translate their one-on-one authenticity into a meaningful connection with their audience using video.
The CEO Magazine piece goes on to provide solid and actionable tips on how to better come across on camera, and backs up its positions with analytics that underscore the importance of video as a communications tool in today’s society. “In the process of becoming a more connected, screen-based economy, we have all become savvier consumers of video content,” Oakley writes.
Oakley comes to his role as an expert in authenticity via a route that’s had him in touch with the nuances of performance for years. From his earliest days working with the renowned talents at the Actors Studio in New York to his work editing documentaries, entertainment programs and commercials, he segued into a role as both lead director and creative director at Tribe Pictures. His deft ability to bring out the best in business leaders has brought him into close contact with a veritable who’s who of global business leaders.
Often, these leaders have placed their trust in Oakley’s intuitive understanding of how to project confidence, conviction and passion. “Dropping the mask,” he adds, “is the only way to create moments of true connection.”
For more information on Oakley’s insights into leadership and communication, visit his website at www.vernoakley.com.
About Tribe Pictures
Tribe Pictures (www.tribepictures.com) is an award-winning video production agency located in Chatham, New Jersey. It specializes in strategic video solutions for the Global 1000, private equity firms and leading colleges, universities and non-profits. For over three decades, Tribe has successfully produced purposeful films through an artful blend of strategic messaging, storytelling and a fine-craft perspective in filmmaking. With a mission of “humanizing the most successful companies in the world,” Tribe has created compelling content for such household names as American Express, Colgate-Palmolive, KPMG, Merck, Quest Diagnostics, Stanley Black & Decker, NYU, Princeton University, Swarthmore College and others. The company brings subject-matter and storytelling expertise to areas such as culture change, human resources and investor relations, and is known for its work with CEOs. Led by Founder and Creative Director Vern Oakley, Tribe’s work has received global recognition with over 500 awards, including a Gold Dolphin from the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, a Gold Camera from the US International Film & Video Festival, multiple Golden Eagles from CINE (Council on International nontheatrical Events) and scores of Telly Awards, Aurora Awards and CASE Awards.
